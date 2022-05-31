Northeast Frontier Railway (NRF) Recruitment 2022: The Northeast Frontier Railway(NFR), Railway Recruitment Cell has released a recruitment notification, inviting eligible candidates to apply for the various Apprentices posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of NFR at nfr.indianrailways.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 5636 posts will be filled. The online registration will begin from tomorrow, June o1, 2022. Applicants can apply till June 30.Also Read - WBPSC WBCS Prelims Admit Card 2022 to Release Today; Here's How to Download Hall Ticket

"No physical copy of the application is required to be sent to RRC/Units," reads the official notification. Candidates can go through the education qualification, selection process, age limit, and other details here.

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022 Important Dates to Remember

Date of Publication of Notification on Website: May 30, 2022

Opening Date and time of the Online application: June 01, 2022, at 11:00 hrs

Closing date and time of the Online application: June 30, 2022, at 22:00 hrs

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the Unit/ Workshop and the number of vacancy

Total: 5636 vacancies

Katihar (KIR)& TDH workshop: 919

Alipurduar(APDJ): 512

Rangiya (RNY): 551

Lumding (LMG), S&T/workshop/ MLG (PNO) & Track Machine/MLG: 1140

Tinsukia (TSK): 547

New Bongaigaon Workshop (NBQS) & EWS/BNGN: 1110

Dibrugarh Workshop (DBWS): 847

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have passed the 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum of 50% marks, in aggregate, from the recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate (ITI) in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training/State Council for Vocational Training.

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, and selection process through the official notification shared below.

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as of April 01, 2022.

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as an application fee.

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NFR at nfr.indianrailways.gov.in.