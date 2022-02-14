NRL Recruitment 2022: Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) is hiring candidates for the posts of Attendant and Apprentice Trainee posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for NRL Recruitment 2022 through online mode on nrl.co.in on or before February 19, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 80 posts will be filled in the organization. For more details on NRL Recruitment 2022, please scroll down.Also Read - KV Delhi Recruitment 2022: Walk In Interview For These Posts to Begin on Feb 22; Check Vacancy, Other Details Here

Important Dates to Remember

The online application will end on: February 19, 2022

Vacancy Details

Attendant operator(Chemical plant): 18

Apprentice Trainee(Marketing):03

Apprentice Trainee(HR): 04

BE/B.Tech(Civil)-05

BE/B.Tech –Mech- Apprentice Trainee: 03

BE/B.Tech –Instn-Apprentice Trainee:03

BE/B.Tech –Chem.-Apprentice Trainee: 03

BE/B.Tech –Elect.-Apprentice Trainee:03

ITI-Welder Apprentice Trainee:05

ITI-Electrician Apprentice Trainee: 05

ITI-Turner Apprentice Trainee: 05

ITI-Fitter –Apprentice Trainee:16

ITI-Plumber Apprentice Trainee:05

Computer science Apprentice Trainee: 02

NRL Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

BE/B.Tech –Mech- Apprentice Trainee : Full time BE / B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from a Govt. recognized Institution /University

BE/B.Tech –Instn-Apprentice Trainee: Full time BE / B.Tech in Instrumentation Engineering from a Govt. recognized Institution /University

BE/B.Tech –Chem.-Apprentice Trainee : Full time BE / B.Tech in Chemical Engineering from a Govt. recognized Institution /University

BE/B.Tech –Elect.-Apprentice Trainee: Full-time BE / B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from a recognized Govt. Institution /University

ITI- Welder Apprentice Trainee: Minimum 10th passed, ITI(NCVT/SCVT) in Welder Trade (2 years regular course) from a recognized Govt. Institute

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NRL at nrl.co.in on or before February 19, 2022.