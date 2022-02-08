NVS Recruitment 2022: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti(NVS) is hiring candidates for various Gropu A, Group B, GroupC posts. However, candidates must note that the last date to apply is in two days, i.e. February 10, 2022. The candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of NVS, at navodaya.gov.in. Shortlisted candidates will be called for Computer Based Test (CBT) which is scheduled to be held from March 01, 2022. Candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, application fee, and other details here.Also Read - JKBOSE Results 2021-22: Kashmir Division 12th Result Declared on jkbose.nic.in

NVS Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application: February 10, 2022.

NVS CBT exam: March 09 to March 11, 2022.

Vacancy Details

Total Posts: 1925

Group A

Assistant Commissioner: 5

Assistant Commissioner (Admin): 2

Group B

Female Staff Nurse: 82

Group C

Assistant Section Officer: 10

Audit Assistant: 11

Junior Translation Officer: 4

Junior Engineer (Civil): 1

Stenographer: 22

Computer Operator: 4

Catering Assistant: 87

Junior Secretariat Assistant (RO Cadre): 8

Junior Secretariat Assistant (JNV Cadre): 622

Electrician cum Plumber: 273

Lab Attendant: 142

Mess Helper: 629

MTS: 23

NVS Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Assistant Commissioner (Admin): Graduate Degree with 8 years of experience.

Female Staff Nurse: 12th passed and Diploma in Nursing or B.Sc in Nursing.

Assistant Section Officer: Graduation

Audit Assistant: B.Com

Junior Translation Officer: Master’s Degree in Hindi with English or Master’s Degree in English with Hindi or Master’s Degree as Hindi/English as a compulsory or elective subject.

Junior Engineer (Civil): Degree in Civil Engineering or 3 years Diploma in Civil.

Stenographer: 12th passed.

NVS Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Assistant Commissioner: 45 years

Female Staff Nurse: 35 years

Assistant Section Officer: 18 to 30 years

Audit Assistant: 18 to 30 years

Junior Translation Officer: 32 years

Junior Engineer (Civil): 35 years

Stenographer: 18 to 27 years

NVS Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Stenographer, Junior Secretariat Assistant (HQ/RO Cadre), Junior Secretariat, Assistant (JNV Cadre), Electrician cum Plumber & Mess Helper – CBT and Skill test

Assistant Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner (Admn) & Junior Engineer (Civil) – CBT and Interview.

NVS Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Assistant Commissioner: Rs. 1500

Female Staff Nurse: Rs 1200

Lab Attendant/ Mess Helper/ MTS: Rs 750

Other Posts: Rs 1000

How to Apply?

The application must be submitted through the online mode at the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, navodaya.gov.in before February 10, 2022.