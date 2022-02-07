Sainik School Recruitment 2022: Sainik School Mizoram has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Lab Assistant and others. The application forms can be downloaded from the official website of Sainik School Mizoram, sschhingchhip.mizoram.gov.in. Those interested can apply for the same through the prescribed format within 21 days (February 26, 2022) from the date of publication of the advertisement in employment number. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 4 vacant posts will be filled.Also Read - CSIR CEERI Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For 36 Posts; Apply Online at ceeri.res.in

Important Dates For Sainik School Recruitment 2022

Last date of application submission: 21 days (26 February 2022) from the date of publication of advertisement in employment number

Vacancy Details For Sainik School Recruitment 2022

Lab Assistant: 3 Posts

PEM/PTI: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria For Sainik School Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification

Lab Assistant: 10+ 2 pass in Science or equivalent.

10+ 2 pass in Science or equivalent. PEM/PTI: 10th pass and above; Proficiency in English Speaking.

Pay Scale For Sainik School Recruitment 2022

Lab Assistant – Level 4 Rs. 25, 500 – 81, 100 (Pre-Revised PB-1, Rs. 5200 + 20, 200 + Grade Pay Rs. 2400/-)

PEM/PTI – Rs. 20,000 Consolidated.

How to Apply Offline?

All candidates must enclose one self addressed envelope with a postage stamp of Rs 40. Application be addressed to “The Principal, Sainik School Chhingchhip, Chhingchhip Village, Dist – Serchhip, Pin – 796161”. Application Forms available @ sschhingchhip.mizoram.gov.in. One A/C payee DD of Rs 500 for General (Nonrefundable) & Rs 300/- for SC/ST (Nonrefundable) drawn in favour of “Principal, Sainik School Chhingchhip”, payable at SBI Electric Veng Branch, IFSC Code – SBIN0016361. Also Read - PGCIL Recruitment 2022: Only Few Days Left to Apply For 105 Posts at powergridindia.com