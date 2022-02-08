TFRI Recruitment 2022: Tropical Forest Research Institute, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the posts of Technical Assistant, Stenographer Technician, and others. Those interested can apply for the same through the official website tfri.icfre.gov.in. The recruitment notification has been published in the employment news dated February 5, 2022.Also Read - NVS Recruitment 2022: Only Two Days Left to Apply For 1925 Posts at navodaya.gov.in

A total of 42 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Applicants must apply on or before March 7, 2022. Read below for eligibility, vacancy details, and other details.

Vacancy Details

Technical Assistant: 09

Stenographer: 02

LDC: 09

Technician: 03

Forest Guard: 03

MTS: 16

TFRI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Stenographer: 12th Pass with a minimum speed of 80 words per minute in Stenography English/Hindi on the basis of the competitive examination to be conducted by the institute. Certificate course in computer applications typing speed 5 key depression for each word.

12th Pass with a minimum speed of 80 words per minute in Stenography English/Hindi on the basis of the competitive examination to be conducted by the institute. Certificate course in computer applications typing speed 5 key depression for each word. LDC: 12th Pass from a recognized board. A typing speed of 30 words per minute in English or 23 words per minute in Hindi on a manual typewriter or Typing speed of 35 words per minute in Hindi on a computer.

12th Pass from a recognized board. A typing speed of 30 words per minute in English or 23 words per minute in Hindi on a manual typewriter or Typing speed of 35 words per minute in Hindi on a computer. Technician: 10th Pass with ITI Certificate in relevant trade. or Certificate course from a recognized government institute.

10th Pass with ITI Certificate in relevant trade. or Certificate course from a recognized government institute. Forest Guard: 12th Pass in Science.

How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts on or before March 7, 2022, through the official website — tfri.icfre.gov.in. You can also click on the given link to apply for the above-mentioned posts.