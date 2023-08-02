Home

EMRS Recruitment 2023: Application Deadline Extended, Apply At emrs.tribal.gov.in

EMRS Recruitment 2023: The deadline for the online application process for the recruitment to various teaching staff and non-teaching staff posts in the Eklavya Model Residential Schools has been extended by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

The last date to submit applications is August 18.

The deadline for the online application process for the recruitment to various teaching staff and non-teaching staff posts in the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) has been extended by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. Candidates can visit the official website of EMRS at emrs.tribal.gov.in and apply for the vacancies. It is important to note that the last date to apply for the posts is till August 18. As per the previous schedule, the deadline was till July 31. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 4,062 posts of teaching staff like Principals and PGTs and non-teaching staff like Accountant, Jr. Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Lab Attendant in Eklavya Model Residential Schools.

EMRS Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit:

Principal: Candidates applying to the posts of Principal must not exceed 50 years of age as on July 31. However, the upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

PGT: For the posts of PGT, candidates must not be over 40 years of age as on July 31. However, for reserved categories, the upper age limit is relaxed.

Accountant, Jr. Secretariat Assistant and Lab Attendant: Candidates applying to these posts must be below 30 years of age as on July 31. For these posts also, the upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification:

Principal: For the post of Principal, a candidate must hold a Master’s degree, and BEd degree from a recognised University/Institute/College. Apart from this, a person with 12 years of combined experience in teaching as Vice principal / PGT / TGT in a recognized high school is desirable. The post also requires proficiency in teaching in Hindi, English and regional language. Lastly, the person should have a good knowledge of computers

PGT: Candidates should have completed post graduate degree from any recognised University/ Institute deemed as university in the concerned subject.

Accountant: For the post of Accountant, candidates must have a Degree of Commerce from a recognised University/Institute/College.

Junior Secretariat Accountant: The candidate must have a Senior Secondary (Class 12) certificate from a recognised Board. He/she must also possess a minimum speed of 35 words per minute in English typing/ 30 words per minute in Hindi typing.

Lab Attendant: Candidate applying for the post must have qualified Class 10 with a certificate or diploma in Laboratory technique or he/she must have passed Class 12 with science stream from a recognised board or university.

EMRS Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official portal of EMRS at emrs.tribal.gov.in.

Step 2: Select the “Recruitment” option, then click on the Principal/PGT/Non-teaching staff (as applicable) application link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Register yourself and fill in the application form as asked.

Step 4: Upload the required documents and pay the application fees.

Step 5: Submit and download the form for future references.

Direct link to apply for Principal post

Direct link to apply for PGT post

Direct link to apply for non-Teaching post

EMRS Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Among the 4,062 offered posts, the vacancies to the post of Principal are 303, while there are 2,266 vacancies for Post Graduate Teachers (PGT). Coming to the non-teaching staff recruitment, the vacancies for Accountant stand at 361, Jr. Secretariat Assistant (JSA) at 759 and 373 vacancies for Lab Attendant.

For additional information or related queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website at emrs.tribal.gov.in/.

