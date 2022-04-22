New Delhi: Corporate talk these days is all about hitting the politically correct chord. Every conversation is supposed to find the perfectly unobjectionable ground. In striking contrast, conversations driven by genuine emotions stand out. Uncontrived and unforced, they convey real people’s real feelings We’re captivated when we hear it, in part because it’s so uncommon, but also because it’s authentic.Also Read - Manohar Parrikar to Continue as Goa CM, Says State BJP President Vinay Tendulkar

Expressing genuine emotions is not always a pleasant experience, however. It can become quite sticky at times. This is what makes it so effective, though. There is nothing being concealed. Everything's on the table, ready to be seen and solved.

The Problem With Concealing How You Feel

Often, we try to keep our emotions under wraps in order to appear powerful and in control of the situation. In trying to appease everyone, we cover up the fact of the matter with vanities. We go around in circles and end up neither communicating nor connecting or convincing. However, in actuality, doing so limits our ability to lead and manage the situation.

Yes, over-emotional behavior in the workplace can lead to problems. It can distort objective analysis, scupper negotiations, and embolden reckless judgments. Expressing genuine emotions is also no excuse for crossing boundaries and propagating prejudices. However, over the course of my nearly two decades of working with leaders, I’ve learned that displaying too little emotion is considerably more problematic than displaying too much.

Engaging With Emotions for Leadership

Emotions play a crucial role in all that a leader does, from establishing trust to strengthening relationships to creating a clear vision to motivating employees, making tough decisions, and learning from mistakes. These endeavors are doomed to failure in the absence of genuine human emotion. In order to inspire and motivate others, you’ll need them throughout the communication funnel.

Our lack of emotional expression is often a result of a lack of self-awareness. We don’t know what we’re feeling when we’re feeling it. We repress our feelings of anger, frustration, or disappointment. We tone down our joy, our inspiration, and our passion. It’s something we all do without even noticing.

To be a successful leader, you must pay attention to your own emotions. Stop for 10 minutes at least twice a week and think about how you’re feeling. If you can, jot it down. Keep a journal to record your thoughts and emotions on a regular basis. Find spots and slacks where you can express your true state of mind naturally. When leaders express their emotions, it also gives others the space to be more forthright about theirs.

Leaders have the responsibility of determining which emotions are beneficial to the company’s success, demonstrating these emotions themselves, and rewarding their employees when they do the same. Businesses that do so stand to benefit a lot.

About the Author

Marut Bhardwaj is the Country Head of Potential Project, India- a global consulting & professional services firm that partners with organizations to create a more human world of work. She is a leadership development speaker and facilitator transforming the competitive corporate chaos into a more humane world of work so that the organizations and its employees can all thrive together.