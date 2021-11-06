New Delhi: For youngsters looking to make a career in the aviation sector, we have some good news. India’s biggest airline IndiGo has recently announced that it is going to hire engineering graduates for the trainee post in its company, reported the livemint.Also Read - IT Jobs: TCS, Infosys, Wipro, Other IT Giants Hiring Aggressively; Offering 120% Salary Hike, Bonus to Joinees. Here's Why

Interglobe Aviation Ltd, which operates IndiGo reportedly said that it is looking for eligible candidates from engineering stream who have completed their B.Tech degree.

For details on the eligibility criteria and job description, please read below.

Eligibility

Eligible Branches – Electrical/Electronics/Mechanical/ Aeronautical

Should have completed B. Tech.

Class 10th – 60% and above

Class 12th – 60% and above

Graduation Aggregate – 60% and above

If selected, the candidates will be required to perform the following roles:

Aircraft Routing, Fleet Management, Maintenance Planning with minimal grounding time of Aircraft.

Warehouse and Inventory Management, Front Line Support

Repair management of Aircraft components.

Planning and provisioning of materials, spares , tools and equipment

Procurement of spares and logistics support

Leasing , Entry into Service, C-Checks etc.

Insurance, Warranty, Budgeting and Cost control.

Contracts Management

Liaise/Develop Local/Foreign Vendors

Special Projects/Studies/Implementation of Systems and Procedures, etc.

For further details on the vacancies and recruitment process, candidates are advised to visit the careers section of IndiGo’s official website or check the employment news regularly.