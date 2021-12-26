New Delhi: With Central University Common Entrance Test (CUCET) set to come in force from the upcoming academic session, the admission process for all under graduate courses in most of the central universities will change from the upcoming academic session. The Ministry of Education and the University Grants Commission (UGC) have informed central universities about the mandatory entrance test from next academic session, after which all central universities have started preparations for the CET.Also Read - Delhi University Entrance Examination To Be Conducted in Two Parts, Likely After Board Exams

The Union Education Ministry says that there has been a demand to implement the CUCET for a long time, but has come into effect now. Many central universities have also passed proposals in their respective Academic and Executive Councils regarding the CET. Also Read - CUCET FAQs: DU Undergraduate Admissions Through Entrance Test From 2022 | How Marks Will Be Calculated

According to renowned educationist CS Kandpal, this is a new system and its efficacy can be tested on the basis of experience. It is not proper to comment on the merits and demerits of the new system as of now. Educational institutions must see this as a positive change, he added. Also Read - Delhi University Approves Entrance Test For Admissions From Next Year. Details Here

The entrace examinations can open new doors for students. If there are demerits in the system or in the conduct or in the process of examinations in future, there is always a chance to improve, Kandpal said.

According to DU Professor Hansraj Suman, class 12 marks will not be completely neglected in the name of CUCET. Many central universities have approved CUCET in their academic council but class 12 board exam results will also be given importance.

Hansraj Suman, also former member of DU Academic Council, said that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the process for awarding marks in class 12 board exams was misused by several schools which presented exaggerated performance of the students.

The DU Professor is also in favour of completely revamping the admission process in his varsity. However, he says that while doing so the interests of the students from the marginalised and economically weaker sections must be kept in mind.

According to Suman, the way the CET is being introduced, coaching centres will see its importance rising as a result of which students from economically weaker sections may be left behind.

Now from the next academic session, students will now have to pass the CET with good marks to seek admission in DU, he said.

Other central universities are also following the same admission policy. This means that from the next academic session 2022-23, admission in DU, Jamia Millia Islamia, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Banaras Hindu University, among other central universities, can be possible only through CET.

Under the present admission system, merit list is prepared on the basis of marks obtained in class 12 exams in most of the universities. Students fill the respective university forms on different dates to seek admissions. Unable to get admission in the university of their choice, students approach those universities and colleges where seats are vacant.

The UGC has said that the CET will be conducted from the academic session 2022-23 by the National Testing Agency.

(With Inputs From IANS)