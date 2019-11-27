EPFO ASO Final Exam Result 2019: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation on Tuesday declared the results of the final exam conducted for the post of Assistant Section Officer. Candidates who attempted the exam are requested to log onto epfindia.gov.in to check their scores.

Here’s How to Check Your EPFO ASO Final Exam Result 2019:

Step 1: Log onto epfindia.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, under the recruitment section, click on the results link which says, ‘Final Result of the Direct Recruitment Examination (ASO)’.

Step 3: Enter all the login credentials including your name and roll number.

Step 4: A list of shortlisted candidates will appear on the screen in a PDF format document.

Step 5: Check for your name to know if you are selected or not.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the list for future use.