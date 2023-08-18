EPFO Exams: NTA Catches Impersonators In Noida, Other Places Using AI-Powered Tool

Home

An NTA official said the agency had deployed AI-powered tools as part of their pre-exam and during exam initiatives to check malpractices and impersonation during the ongoing EPFO Social Security Assistant Exam.

New Delhi: Several impersonators who had come to sit for the EPFO Social Security Assistant Examination at Noida, Kolkata and Roorkee exam centers, were nabbed by the sleuths of the National Testing Agency (NTA) on friday. The NTA teams used Artificial-Intelligence powered facial recognition software to detect discrepancies which led to an Aadhaar authentication check and revealed the applicant’s actual picture, an official said.

“At a Center in Noida, Sector 62, the Facial Recognition Check, a mandatory requirement at the Centre had failed for the candidate which raised an alarm. Following the alarm, AADHAAR authentication check was initiated which disclosed the actual picture of the applicant,” the NTA said in an official statement.

They said that the impersonator confessed to the wrongdoing and was handed over to the cops for legal action, adding that similar cases were also caught in Kolkata and Roorkee.

The NTA employs AI-powered tools to curb the menace of impersonators and check malpractices in recruitment tests.

An NTA official said the agency had deployed AI-powered tools as part of their pre-exam and during exam initiatives to check malpractices and impersonation during the ongoing EPFO Social Security Assistant Examination being conducted by the agency.

“During the candidate registration process, candidate images are checked using different tools to identify images which do not match NTA standards (example, size, duplicate, quality, etc). Identified candidates are subsequently validated on the day of the exam at the center by biometric and facial recognition teams and NTA observers,” the official revealed.

“At the exam centre, all candidates coming to take the exam have to mandatorily get their fingerprints registered with the special software. On the spot photograph of the candidates is also taken which can then be, matched with the database in suspect cases,” he further said, adding the system deployed relies on the state-of-the-art AI technology called ‘iFace’ which can ascertain the identity of the candidate through cross verifying of the photo on the admit card with the live photograph of the candidate that is taken at the exam center.

The technology is being relied upon to detect in real-time any possible discrepancy in candidate’s identity. The Social Security Assistant Recruitment Examination for the Employees Provident Fund Organization is being conducted by NTA on 18th, 21st, 22nd and 23rd August.

