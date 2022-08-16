EPFO Recruitment 2022: The Ministry of Labour and Employment has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for the post of Assitant Directorate(Vigilance) in the vigilance department. Those candidates who are interested and eligible can check the details about eligibility and salary on the official website — labour.gov.in. Applicants can apply for the above posts on or before September 09, 2022. A total of 19 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. For more details on the EPFO Recruitment process, please scroll down.Also Read - India Post Recruitment 2022: Apply For 98,083 Posts Across 23 Circles. Read Here

Important Dates Here

Last Date to Apply: 09 September 2022

Vacancy Details

Assitant Directorate(Vigilance): 19 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification: Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria, and other details from the detailed notification shared below.

Salary

Pay Level: Level-10 of the Pay Matrix(Pay Band-3 Rs 15600-39100 with a grade pay Rs 5400/-(pre revised)

How to Apply Offline?

The application through the proper channel should reach the EPFO, Head Office, by name to Shri Mohit Kumar Shekhar, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner (HRM), Bhavishya Nidhi Bhawan, 14 Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi 110066.