EPFO SSA Admit Card 2019: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will soon release hall tickets for the Social Security Assistant prelims examination on its official website, i.e.,epfindia.gov.in. The recruitment examination is scheduled to be held on August 31 and September 1, 2019, at various exam centres across the country.

Once released, candidates can download their hall ticket online from the official website.

Here’s How to Download EPFO SSA Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the website epfindia.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link.

Step 3: Enter all the required details such as your registration number and roll number.

Step 4: Your Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of your hall ticket for further reference.

Candidates will have to clear a two-phased examination. While Phase I is the qualifying exam, the marks obtained in this exam will be taken into consideration while preparing the final merit list. Phase II or the main exam, which is descriptive in nature will be considered for final selection for the post.

Candidates who are shortlisted in the final list are eligible for the post. If selected, they are entitled to receive a salary of Rs 44,900 per month besides other allowances including TA, DA and HRA.