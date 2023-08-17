Home

EPFO SSA Admit Card 2023: Admit Card Out At Recruitment.nta.nic.in, Direct Link Inside

EPFO SSA Recruitment 2023: EPFO recruitment drive is conducted to fill up a total of 2,859 posts. Among the offered seats, 185 vacancies are for the post of Stenographer (Group C) while 2,674 seats are for the Social Security Assistant post.

Stage I exam SSA (Group C) examination will be held on August 18, 21, 22 and 23.

EPFO SSA Recruitment 2023: The admit card for the post of Social Security Assistant has been released by the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). Candidates can visit the official website of NTA at recruitment.nta.nic.in and download their hall tickets. To access the admit card, candidates must note that they need to login using their respective application number and date of birth, followed by the six-digit security pin displayed on the screen. Apart from this, candidates should mark their calendars for August 18, 21, 22 and 23 as the Stage I exam SSA (Group C) will be held on those days. In addition to that, the Computer Based Test (CBT) will take place in two shifts, i.e., the first shift will begin from 9 AM and will end at 11:30 AM, whereas the second shift will be conducted between 2 PM to 4:30 PM.

EPFO SSA Admit Card 2023: Steps to download

Step 1: Candidates must go to the official portal of NTA at www.recruitment.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Post that, click on the link that reads “EPFO (SSA) Admit Card” on the homepage

Step 3: Then key in your login credentials and submit

Step 4: The EPFO SSA Admit Card will appear on your screen

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout of the same for further use

Direct link to download EPFO SSA Stage I Admit Card

EPFO SSA Admit Card 2023: Important Guidelines

The Admit Card is issued online tentatively to the candidates, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility criteria. However, issuance of this Admit Card shall not necessarily mean acceptance of the fulfilment of eligibility of the candidate, which shall be further scrutinised at subsequent stages of the recruitment process. Mere possession of this Admit Card shall not entitle the candidate to make any claim to the offered posts. In case candidates face any difficulty in downloading or find discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, they are advised to contact on 011-40759000 or mail at epfore@nta.ac.in.

