Kolkata: Epic Public School, one of the leading schools in West Bengal, was awarded the ‘Innovation in Education’ award for implementing innovative ideas in its curriculum. The school was recently awarded in a grand function organized by KitesKraft at Grand Hotel Vivanta by Taj.Also Read - Haryana Schools to Remain Shut On These Days For Elections

Epic Public School was founded by former Zee News Principle Correspondent and writer Biswajit Jha and his educationist wife Dr Sanjukta Saha. Both quit their respective jobs in 2013 to set up an educational trust which runs this unique school in the northern parts of West Bengal.

Jha was a national-level journalist before quitting his job and starting this school while Dr Saha was an Assistant Professor of Economics at a prestigious management college in Delhi.

After setting up this unique school in Cooch Behar in 2017, they have employed different innovative ideas in their school curriculum. The school stresses on imparting hands-on training to the students in science and other fields. The most unique of these ideas was the inclusion of real-life farming in their course curriculum.

Over the years, with the active association of students and guardians and some villagers, the school has developed a three-acre organic farm close to the vicinity of the school where students periodically involve themselves in different farming activities. The day-boarders of the school eat the healthy food and vegetables produced by its organic farm.

“It is a really unique initiative by Epic Public school to teach its students about real life farming. In the foreign country, everyone is associated with farming activities but in our country farming is often neglected. This initiative will help us to generate awareness about farming”, said Biswajit Jha, who has also authored a renowned book– “Bike Ambulance Dada”– which was published by Penguin India in 2021.

“After working in the fields and growing different kind of foods”, Jha said, “our students now understand the value of food and the enormous amount of work done by the farmers all over the globe to feed us throughout the year.”

“It’s the only way to respect our farmers,” Jha concluded.

The school also asks every student of the school to remember the farmers before they eat any food and thank them in their prayers before starting any meal.

Dr Sanjukta Saha, who is also the principal of the school, told India.com, “Agriculture is an important sector and it would do children a world of good if the government includes such activities in the syllabus”.

The couple, who also runs several free schools for the under-privileged tribal kids in their areas and started a football academy for those kids, believes that education is all about implementing the knowledge in our day-to-day life. They recently started their innovative college—Marvela College of Management in Siliguri, which promotes entrepreneurship among the unemployed youths.

