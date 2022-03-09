ESIC Admit Card 2022: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation has released the ESIC admit card 2022 for the posts of Upper Division Clerk (UDC) and Stenographer on its website. Candidates planning to appear for the recruitment exam can download the admit card from the official website of ESIC, esic.nic.in.Also Read - IAF AFCAT 1 Result 2022 Declared; Here’s How to Download

The Upper Division Clerk exam is scheduled to be held on March 19, 2022. Meanwhile, the exam for the posts of Stenographer will be held on March 20, 2022.

ESIC Admit Card 2022: Here’s How to Download

Go to the official website of ESIC, esic.nic.in.

Click on the link that reads, ”‘Click here to download Call Letters for Phase – I Examinations for the post of UDC and Stenographer in ESIC’ available on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials such as registration details such as registration No/Roll No and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY).

Your ESIC Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen.

Your ESIC Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen. Save, Download ESIC Admit Card 2022, and take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can download the ESIC Admit Card 2022 from the direct link given below.