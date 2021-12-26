ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2022: The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Delhi, has notified a total of 1120 vacancies for the post of Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) Grade-II (Allopathic) on its official website. According to the official notification, the posts are available in various ESIC Hospitals/Dispensaries. Eligible candidates can apply for these posts through the official website of ESIC at esic.nic.in. The registration process will commence from December 31, 2021. The last date to apply for the posts is January 31, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 1120 posts of Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) Grade-II (Allopathic).Also Read - NIPER Recruitment 2022: Notification Out For Teaching, Non Teaching Posts on niperraebareli.edu.in | Apply Latest By Jan 31

Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) Grade-II: 1120 posts

UR: 459

SC: 158

ST: 88

OBC: 303

EWS: 112

PWD Category C: 34

PWD Category D and E: 56

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the posts of Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) Grade-II must have a recognised MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part-II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). Holders of educational qualifications included in Part-II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). They also should have Completion of Compulsory rotating internship. Candidates who may not have completed rotating internships shall be eligible to appear for the written examination provided that, if selected, they shall have satisfactorily completed the compulsory internship before

appointment.

Age Limit

Candidates applying for the above posts should not exceed 35 years as of January 31, 2022. Meanwhile, the Upper age limit is relaxable upto 5 years for employees of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation and Government servants in accordance with the instructions or orders issued by the Central Govt from time to time. Likewise, there are certain age relaxations for candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/PWD/Ex-Servicemen categories.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD/ Departmental Candidates, Female Candidates, and Ex-Servicemen must pay a sum of Rs 250 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to other categories must pay a sum of Rs 500 as an application fee. Note the online fee payment through Internet Banking/Debit/Credit Card/UPI etc. (as provided in the Online Application) will only be accepted.

How to Apply

Candidates must apply online through the website www.esic.nic.in. According to the detailed notification issued by Employees State Insurance Corporation, no other means/mode of application will be accepted. Applications received through any other mode will not be accepted and will be summarily rejected. For more details on the ESIC’s application process, eligibility and selection, check out the official notification shared below.

Click Here: ESIC Delhi Recruitment Detailed Notification