ESIC Recruitment 2021: Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has notified a total of 6,552 vacancies for the post of Upper Division Clerk and Stenographer. As per the official notification, out of a total of 6,552 vacancies, 6,306 vacancies are for Upper Division Clerk/Upper Division Clerk Cashier and 246 are for Stenographer posts.

Employees State Insurance Corporation will issue a detailed notification of ESIC recruitment 2021 in the month of March/April on its official website www.esic.in. The application process will start as soon as the notification is uploaded on the website.

Eligibility

– Candidates applying for Stenographer should have passed Class 12th Board Examination from a recognized Board or University.

– Candidates applying for the post of Upper Division Clerk/Upper Division Clerk Cashier should have a degree from a recognized university or its equivalent. Candidates should also have knowledge of computers, including MS Office suites and databases.

– While filling the online application form, candidates have to upload scanned copies of all certificates, degrees and educational documents.

Age limit

Candidates applying for the posts of Upper Division Clerk / Upper Division Clerk Cashier or Stenographer must be 18 to 27 years old. Age relaxation as per government norms.

Selection

Employees State Insurance Corporation will shortlist the candidates for the posts of Upper Division Clerk / Upper Division Clerk Cashier on the basis of a written examination / seniority cum fitness / limited departmental competitive examination. On the other hand, for stenographer posts, candidates will be selected through a direct recruitment process.