ESIC Recruitment 2022: Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has sought online applications for 4315 Stenographer, Upper Division Clerk, and Multi Tasking Staff posts in various departments under ESIC Recruitment 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of ESIC on esic.nic.in. The online application for ESIC Recruitment has commenced from January 15, 2022. The last date to submit the applications form is February 15, 2022.Also Read - PRL Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for Junior Research Fellow Posts; Apply Before This Date
- Starting date for online application: January 15, 2022.
- Last date for online application: February 15, 2022.
A total of 4315 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.
Region name
RO Kolkata
- Stenographer: 04
- Upper Division Clerk: 113
- MTS: 203
RO Dehradun
- Stenographer: 01
- Upper Division Clerk:9
- MTS:17
RO Kanpur
- Stenographer: 05
- Upper Division Clerk: 36
- MTS:119
RO Hyderabad
- Stenographer: 04
- Upper Division Clerk: 25
- MTS: 43
RO Delhi
RO Jaipur
- Stenographer: 15
- Upper Division Clerk: 67
- MTS: 105
RO Chandigarh
- Stenographer: 02
- Upper Division Clerk: 81
- MTS: 105
RO Puducherry
- Stenographer: 01
- Upper Division Clerk:9
- MTS:17
RO Bhubaneswar
- Stenographer: 01
- Upper Division Clerk: 06
- MTS: 07
RO Guwahati
- Upper Division Clerk: 01
- MTS: 17
RO Mumbai
- Stenographer: 18
- Upper Division Clerk: 318
- MTS: 258
RO Indore
- Stenographer: 02
- Upper Division Clerk: 44
- MTS: 56
RO Thrissur
- Stenographer: 04
- Upper Division Clerk: 66
- MTS: 60
RO Bengaluru
- Stenographer: 18
- Upper Division Clerk: 199
- MTS: 65
RO Ranchi
- Upper Division Clerk: 06
- MTS: 26
RO Jammu
- Stenographer: 01
- Upper Division Clerk: 08
RO Baddi
- Upper Division Clerk: 29
- MTS: 15
RO Faridabad
- Stenographer: 13
- Upper Division Clerk: 96
- MTS: 76
RO Ahmedabad
- Stenographer: 06
- Upper Division Clerk:136
- MTS: 127
RO Panji
- Stenographer: 01
- Upper Division Clerk: 13
- MTS: 12
ESIC Hqrs, New Delhi
- Stenographer: 18
- Upper Division Clerk: 235
- MTS: 292
RO Raipur
- Stenographer: 03
- Upper Division Clerk: 17
- MTS: 21
RO Patna
- Stenographer: 16
- Upper Division Clerk: 43
- MTS: 37
RO Vijayawada
- Stenographer: 02
- Upper Division Clerk: 07
- MTS: 26
Regional Office, North-East Region Assam
- Upper Division Clerk: 1
- MTS: 17
ESIC Regional Office ambala
- Stenographer: 13
- Upper Division Clerk: 96
- MTS: 76
REGIONAL OFFICE, PUDUCHERRY
- Stenographer: 1
- Upper Division Clerk: 06
- MTS: 07
ESIC Sub Regional Office Ernakulam
- Stenographer: 4
- Upper Division Clerk: 66
- MTS: 60
ESIC R.O Chennai
- Stenographer: 16
- Upper Division Clerk: 150
- MTS: 219
ESIC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
- UDC: degree of a recognized University or equivalent; Working knowledge of computer including use of office suites and databases.
- Stenographer: 12th class pass or equivalent from a recognized Board or University; Skill Test Norms: Dictation: 10 Minutes @ 80 words per minute; Transcription (Only on computers): 50 minutes (English), 65 minutes (Hindi).
- Multi-Tasking Staff: Matriculation or equivalent pass from recognized Board.
How to Apply
Candidates must apply online through the website www.esic.nic.in. No other means/mode of application will be accepted. Applications received through any other mode will not be accepted and will be summarily rejected. For more details, candidates are advised to check the official notification issued on the official website of Employees State Insurance Corporation, esic.nic.in.
Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the direct link given below.
