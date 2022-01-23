ESIC Recruitment 2022: Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has sought online applications for 4315 Stenographer, Upper Division Clerk, and Multi Tasking Staff posts in various departments under ESIC Recruitment 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of ESIC on esic.nic.in. The online application for ESIC Recruitment has commenced from January 15, 2022. The last date to submit the applications form is February 15, 2022.Also Read - PRL Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for Junior Research Fellow Posts; Apply Before This Date

Important Dates for ESIC Recruitment 2022

Starting date for online application: January 15, 2022.

Last date for online application: February 15, 2022.

Vacancy Details for ESIC Recruitment 2022

A total of 4315 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Region name

RO Kolkata

Stenographer: 04

Upper Division Clerk: 113

MTS: 203

RO Dehradun

Stenographer: 01

Upper Division Clerk:9

MTS:17

RO Kanpur

Stenographer: 05

Upper Division Clerk: 36

MTS:119

RO Hyderabad

Stenographer: 04

Upper Division Clerk: 25

MTS: 43

RO Delhi

Stenographer: 3

RO Jaipur

Stenographer: 15

Upper Division Clerk: 67

MTS: 105

RO Chandigarh

Stenographer: 02

Upper Division Clerk: 81

MTS: 105

RO Puducherry

Stenographer: 01

Upper Division Clerk:9

MTS:17

RO Bhubaneswar

Stenographer: 01

Upper Division Clerk: 06

MTS: 07

RO Guwahati

Upper Division Clerk: 01

MTS: 17

RO Mumbai

Stenographer: 18

Upper Division Clerk: 318

MTS: 258

RO Indore

Stenographer: 02

Upper Division Clerk: 44

MTS: 56

RO Thrissur

Stenographer: 04

Upper Division Clerk: 66

MTS: 60

RO Bengaluru

Stenographer: 18

Upper Division Clerk: 199

MTS: 65

RO Ranchi

Upper Division Clerk: 06

MTS: 26

RO Jammu

Stenographer: 01

Upper Division Clerk: 08

RO Baddi

Upper Division Clerk: 29

MTS: 15

RO Faridabad

Stenographer: 13

Upper Division Clerk: 96

MTS: 76

RO Ahmedabad

Stenographer: 06

Upper Division Clerk:136

MTS: 127

RO Panji

Stenographer: 01

Upper Division Clerk: 13

MTS: 12

ESIC Hqrs, New Delhi

Stenographer: 18

Upper Division Clerk: 235

MTS: 292

RO Raipur

Stenographer: 03

Upper Division Clerk: 17

MTS: 21

RO Patna

Stenographer: 16

Upper Division Clerk: 43

MTS: 37

RO Vijayawada

Stenographer: 02

Upper Division Clerk: 07

MTS: 26

Regional Office, North-East Region Assam

Upper Division Clerk: 1

MTS: 17

ESIC Regional Office ambala

Stenographer: 13

Upper Division Clerk: 96

MTS: 76

REGIONAL OFFICE, PUDUCHERRY

Stenographer: 1

Upper Division Clerk: 06

MTS: 07

ESIC Sub Regional Office Ernakulam

Stenographer: 4

Upper Division Clerk: 66

MTS: 60

ESIC R.O Chennai

Stenographer: 16

Upper Division Clerk: 150

MTS: 219

Regional Office Kerala

Upper Division Clerk: 66

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

UDC: degree of a recognized University or equivalent; Working knowledge of computer including use of office suites and databases.

Stenographer: 12th class pass or equivalent from a recognized Board or University; Skill Test Norms: Dictation: 10 Minutes @ 80 words per minute; Transcription (Only on computers): 50 minutes (English), 65 minutes (Hindi).

Multi-Tasking Staff: Matriculation or equivalent pass from recognized Board.

How to Apply

Candidates must apply online through the website www.esic.nic.in. No other means/mode of application will be accepted. Applications received through any other mode will not be accepted and will be summarily rejected. For more details, candidates are advised to check the official notification issued on the official website of Employees State Insurance Corporation, esic.nic.in.

Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the direct link given below.

