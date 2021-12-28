ESIC Recruitment 2022: The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Delhi, has notified a total of 3847 vacancies for the various posts including that of Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Stenographer (Steno.), and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). Eligible candidates can apply for these posts through the official website of ESIC at esic.nic.in. The registration process will commence from January 15, 2022. The last date for submitting the ESIC online application form is February 15, 2022.Also Read - OSSC Recruitment 2022 For Traffic Constable, Other Posts Out on ossc.gov.in | Check Vacancy, Eligibility Criteria

Name of the RegionNo of vacancy
UDCStenoMTS
Andhra Pradesh070226
Bihar431637
Chhattisgarh170321
Delhi23518292
Directorate Medial Delhi09
Goa130112
Gujarat13606127
Haryana961376
Himachal Pradesh2915
Jammu & Kashmir0801
Jharkhand0626
Karnataka1991865
Kerala660460
Madhya Pradesh440256
Maharashtra31818258
North East0117
Odisha300341
Puducherry060107
Punjab8102105
Rajasthan6715105
Regional Office Delhi03
Tamilnadu15016219
Telangana250443
Uttar Pradesh3605119
West Bengal and Sikkim11304203
Total17261631931

Educational Qualification

  • Stenographer: 12th class pass or equivalent from a recognized Board or University. Dictation: 10 Minutes @ 80 words per minute. Transcription: 50 minutes (English), 65 minutes (Hindi) (Only on computers).
  • MTS: 10th passed from a recognized board.

Pay Scale

  • Upper Division Clerk and Stenographer: Pay Level – 4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100) as per 7th Central Pay Commission.
  • MTS Pay Level – 1 (Rs. 18,000-56,900) as per 7th Central Pay Commission.

Age Limit

  • Candidates applying for the posts of Upper Division Clerk and Stenographer must be between the age group of 18 to 27 years as of the closing date for receipt of applications i.e. February 15, 2022. Candidates applying for the posts of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) must be between the age group of 18 to 25 years as of the closing date for receipt of applications i.e. February 15, 2022.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD/ Departmental Candidates, Female Candidates, and Ex-Servicemen must pay a sum of Rs 250 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to other categories must pay a sum of Rs 500 as an application fee.

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official notification issued on the official website of Employees State Insurance Corporation, esic.nic.in. Click on the link given below to go through the detailed notification.

