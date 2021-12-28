ESIC Recruitment 2022: The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Delhi, has notified a total of 3847 vacancies for the various posts including that of Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Stenographer (Steno.), and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). Eligible candidates can apply for these posts through the official website of ESIC at esic.nic.in. The registration process will commence from January 15, 2022. The last date for submitting the ESIC online application form is February 15, 2022.Also Read - OSSC Recruitment 2022 For Traffic Constable, Other Posts Out on ossc.gov.in | Check Vacancy, Eligibility Criteria

Vacancy Details

Name of the posts and the number of vacancies

Name of the Region No of vacancy UDC Steno MTS Andhra Pradesh 07 02 26 Bihar 43 16 37 Chhattisgarh 17 03 21 Delhi 235 18 292 Directorate Medial Delhi – 09 – Goa 13 01 12 Gujarat 136 06 127 Haryana 96 13 76 Himachal Pradesh 29 – 15 Jammu & Kashmir 08 – 01 Jharkhand 06 – 26 Karnataka 199 18 65 Kerala 66 04 60 Madhya Pradesh 44 02 56 Maharashtra 318 18 258 North East 01 – 17 Odisha 30 03 41 Puducherry 06 01 07 Punjab 81 02 105 Rajasthan 67 15 105 Regional Office Delhi – 03 – Tamilnadu 150 16 219 Telangana 25 04 43 Uttar Pradesh 36 05 119 West Bengal and Sikkim 113 04 203 Total 1726 163 1931

Educational Qualification

Upper Division Clerk: Graduation from a recognized University or equivalent. Working knowledge of computer including use of office suites and databases.

Stenographer: 12th class pass or equivalent from a recognized Board or University. Dictation: 10 Minutes @ 80 words per minute. Transcription: 50 minutes (English), 65 minutes (Hindi) (Only on computers).

MTS: 10th passed from a recognized board.

Pay Scale

Upper Division Clerk and Stenographer: Pay Level – 4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100) as per 7th Central Pay Commission.

MTS Pay Level – 1 (Rs. 18,000-56,900) as per 7th Central Pay Commission.

Age Limit

Candidates applying for the posts of Upper Division Clerk and Stenographer must be between the age group of 18 to 27 years as of the closing date for receipt of applications i.e. February 15, 2022. Candidates applying for the posts of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) must be between the age group of 18 to 25 years as of the closing date for receipt of applications i.e. February 15, 2022.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD/ Departmental Candidates, Female Candidates, and Ex-Servicemen must pay a sum of Rs 250 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to other categories must pay a sum of Rs 500 as an application fee.

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official notification issued on the official website of Employees State Insurance Corporation, esic.nic.in. Click on the link given below to go through the detailed notification.

Click Here: ESIC Recruitment Detailed Notification