ESIC Recruitment 2022: The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Delhi, has notified a total of 3847 vacancies for the various posts including that of Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Stenographer (Steno.), and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). Eligible candidates can apply for these posts through the official website of ESIC at esic.nic.in. The registration process will commence from January 15, 2022. The last date for submitting the ESIC online application form is February 15, 2022.
Vacancy Details
Name of the posts and the number of vacancies
|Name of the Region
|No of vacancy
|UDC
|Steno
|MTS
|Andhra Pradesh
|07
|02
|26
|Bihar
|43
|16
|37
|Chhattisgarh
|17
|03
|21
|Delhi
|235
|18
|292
|Directorate Medial Delhi
|–
|09
|–
|Goa
|13
|01
|12
|Gujarat
|136
|06
|127
|Haryana
|96
|13
|76
|Himachal Pradesh
|29
|–
|15
|Jammu & Kashmir
|08
|–
|01
|Jharkhand
|06
|–
|26
|Karnataka
|199
|18
|65
|Kerala
|66
|04
|60
|Madhya Pradesh
|44
|02
|56
|Maharashtra
|318
|18
|258
|North East
|01
|–
|17
|Odisha
|30
|03
|41
|Puducherry
|06
|01
|07
|Punjab
|81
|02
|105
|Rajasthan
|67
|15
|105
|Regional Office Delhi
|–
|03
|–
|Tamilnadu
|150
|16
|219
|Telangana
|25
|04
|43
|Uttar Pradesh
|36
|05
|119
|West Bengal and Sikkim
|113
|04
|203
|Total
|1726
|163
|1931
Educational Qualification
- Upper Division Clerk: Graduation from a recognized University or equivalent. Working knowledge of computer including use of office suites and databases.
- Stenographer: 12th class pass or equivalent from a recognized Board or University. Dictation: 10 Minutes @ 80 words per minute. Transcription: 50 minutes (English), 65 minutes (Hindi) (Only on computers).
- MTS: 10th passed from a recognized board.
Pay Scale
- Upper Division Clerk and Stenographer: Pay Level – 4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100) as per 7th Central Pay Commission.
- MTS Pay Level – 1 (Rs. 18,000-56,900) as per 7th Central Pay Commission.
Age Limit
- Candidates applying for the posts of Upper Division Clerk and Stenographer must be between the age group of 18 to 27 years as of the closing date for receipt of applications i.e. February 15, 2022. Candidates applying for the posts of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) must be between the age group of 18 to 25 years as of the closing date for receipt of applications i.e. February 15, 2022.
Application Fee
Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD/ Departmental Candidates, Female Candidates, and Ex-Servicemen must pay a sum of Rs 250 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to other categories must pay a sum of Rs 500 as an application fee.
For more details, candidates are advised to check the official notification issued on the official website of Employees State Insurance Corporation, esic.nic.in. Click on the link given below to go through the detailed notification.
Click Here: ESIC Recruitment Detailed Notification