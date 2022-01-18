ESIC Recruitment 2022: The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Chennai has notified a total of 385 vacancies for the various posts including that of Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Stenographer (Steno.), and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). Eligible candidates can apply for these posts through the official website of ESIC at esic.nic.in. The last date for submitting the ESIC online application form is February 15, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other detailsAlso Read - WBJEE JELET 2022: Application Process Begins on wbjeeb.nic.in| Apply Via Direct Link Given Here

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

The last date to apply online: February 15, 2022.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Upper Division Clerk (UDC): 150 posts

Stenographer: 16 posts

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS): 219

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

Upper Division Clerk (UDC)

A degree of a recognized University or equivalent.

Working knowledge of computers including the use of office suites and databases.

Stenographer

12th class pass or equivalent from a recognized Board or University.

Skill Test Norms

Dictation: 10 Minutes @ 80 words per minute.

Transcription: 50 minutes (English), 65 minutes (Hindi) (Only on computers)

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS): Matriculation or equivalent pass from recognized Board.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Candidates applying for the posts of Upper Division Clerk and Stenographer must be between 18 to 27 years as of the closing date for receipt of applications i.e. February 15, 2022. Candidates applying for the posts of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) must be between 18 to 25 years as of the closing date for receipt of applications i.e. February 15, 2022.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Upper Division Clerk: Pay Level – 4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100) as per 7th Central Pay Commission.

Stenographer: Pay Level – 4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100) as per 7th Central Pay Commission.

Multi-Tasking Staff: Pay Level – 1 (Rs. 18,000-56,900) as per 7th Central Pay Commission.

How to Apply

Candidates must apply online through the website www.esic.nic.in. No other means/mode of application will be accepted. Applications received through any other mode will not be accepted and will be summarily rejected. For more details, candidates are advised to check the official notification issued on the official website of Employees State Insurance Corporation, esic.nic.in.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Official Notification