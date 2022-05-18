ESIC SSO Admit Card 2022: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation, ESIC has released the admit card for the Social Security Officer (SSO) Prelim Exam 2022 today, May 18, 2022. Candidates can download their ESIC SSO Hall Tickets 2022 through the official website of ESIC at esic.nic.in. The ESIC SSO Phase I Preliminary Examination will be held on June 11, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 93 vacant posts will be filled in the Organization.Also Read - SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Salary Up to Rs 81,100; Class 12 Pass Out Candidates Can Apply For 835 Posts

How to Download ESIC SSO Admit Card 2022

Visit the official website of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation at esic.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click here to download Call Letters for Phase- I Pre. Exam for the post of SSO.”

Enter the login credentials such as candidate registration/roll number and date of birth.

Your ESIC SSO Admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the hall ticket and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, check the official website of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation Also Read - ICSI CSEET May Result 2022 Declared at icsi.edu| Direct Link, Steps to Download Here