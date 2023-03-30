Home

Exam Calendar 2023 For April: Check Registration, Admit Card Release Date For These Competitive Test

Exam Calendar 2023 For April: Exam dates for NEET, JEE, WBJEE, KEAM, and other entrance exams are listed below. Check details here.

Entrance Examination: Several national and state-level Undergraduate (UG) entrance exams have either begun or will soon begin their application processes. Rather than juggling multiple schedules, India.com provides a crystal clear picture of all important dates — registration commencement and end dates, admit card release date, exam date, and expected result date. Exam dates for NEET, JEE, WBJEE, KEAM, and other entrance exams are listed below. Check here.

JEE Main 2023

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

Registration: 16 March 2023

16 March 2023 Announcement of the City of Examination : Third week of March 2023

: Third week of March 2023 Admit card date: Last week of March 2023

Last week of March 2023 Exam date: 06, 08, 10, 11, 12 April 2023 (Reserve dates – 13, 15 April 2023)

06, 08, 10, 11, 12 April 2023 (Reserve dates – 13, 15 April 2023) Result expected date: To be displayed on the NTA website

JEE Advanced

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will begin the online registration process for the JEE Advanced 2023 from April 30, 2023. The examination consists of two papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2) of three hours duration each.

Registration to Begin: April 30, 2023.

April 30, 2023. Admit card date: May 29, 2023

May 29, 2023 Exam date: June 4, 2023

June 4, 2023 Result expected date: June 18, 2023

CUET UG 2023

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is being introduced for admission into all UG Programmes in all Central Universities for Academic session 2023-24 under the Ministry of Education, (MoE). The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will provide a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from rural and other remote areas and help establish better connect with the Universities. CUET (UG) – 2023 will completely be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Registration Last Date: March 30, 2023.

March 30, 2023. Correction in particulars of online Application Form: 01 April to 03 April 2023

01 April to 03 April 2023 Announcement of the City of Examination: 30 April 2023

30 April 2023 Admit card date: Second week of the May 2023

Second week of the May 2023 Exam date: 21 May 2023 to 31 May 2023 (Reserve dates: 01 to 07 June 2023)

21 May 2023 to 31 May 2023 (Reserve dates: 01 to 07 June 2023) Result expected date: To be announced later on the website.

WBJEE 2023 Exam

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will conduct the WBJEE 2023 exam on April 30. The paper will be for two subjects: Paper 1 (Mathematics) and Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry). Paper 1 will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM and Paper 2 will be conducted between 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Registration Last Date: January 20, 2023.

January 20, 2023. Admit card date: ————-

————- Exam date: April 30, 2023

April 30, 2023 Result expected date: To be announced later on the website.

VITEEE 2023 Exam Date

The Vellore Institutes of Technology (VIT) Vellore will conduct the VIT Engineering entrance exam (VITEEE 2023) between April 17 and April 23, 2023, at designated centres across India and abroad. Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes in VIT group of Institutions.

Registration Last Date: March 31, 2023.

March 31, 2023. Admit card date: ————-

————- Exam date: April 17 and April 23, 2023.

April 17 and April 23, 2023. Result expected date: To be announced later on the website.

OJEE Exam

As per reports, the Odisha Joint Entrance Examinations Board (OJEEB) will close the registration process for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) – 2023, tomorrow, March 31, 2023. The examination will be conducted during the 1st and 2nd week of May.

Registration Last Date: March 31, 2023.

March 31, 2023. Admit card date: 3rd week of April, 2023

3rd week of April, 2023 Exam date: 1 st – 2 nd week of May, 2023 (Detailed Schedule shall be notified later)

1 st – 2 nd week of May, 2023 (Detailed Schedule shall be notified later) Result expected date: 1st week of June, 2023

GUJCET Exam

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB), Government of Gujarat will conduct the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2023 on April 3, 2023. The exam is slated to be conducted in a single shift. The GSEB GUJCET exam will be held from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM at various exam centres across the state.

Registration Last Date: —

— Admit card date: March 23, 2023.

March 23, 2023. Exam date: March 23, 2023.

March 23, 2023. Result expected date: ———

KEAM Exam 2023

Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has invited applications from eligible and interested candidates to participate in the Kerala Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (KEAM) entrance test 2023. The last date to apply online is April 10.

Registration Last Date: April 10, 2023

Admit card date: May 10, 2023

May 10, 2023 Exam date: May 17, 2023

May 17, 2023 Result expected date: on or before June 20, 2023

NEET UG 2023

The National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam-conducting body, will conduct the NEET (UG) on May 7, 2023. NEET (UG) – 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Registration Last Date: April 6, 2023

Admit card date: To be intimated later on the website

To be intimated later on the website Exam date: May 7, 2023

May 7, 2023 Result expected date: To be intimated later on the website

