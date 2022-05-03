Exam Calendar May 2022: May will witness some major exams including Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railways, State Provincial Civil Service, Banking, Teaching, Defence, Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) and other Government exams. Check the full exam calendar below:-

1. SSC CHSL 2021 Tier-1 Exam: The SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination, 2021 Tier-1 Exam will be held from May 26 to June 10, 2022. This exam will be conducted online. The time duration of the Tier-1 exam will be 60 minutes.

2. RRB NTPC CBT-2 2022 Exam: Railway Recruitment Board will conduct RRB NTPC 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) on May 9, 10, 2022 for Pay Level 6 and 4 Graduate Posts. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC will have a common 2nd stage CBT.