Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government on Friday announced that exams of the current educational session in all private and government institutions will be conducted online due to the COVID-19 situation in the state. The decision was taken by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel who directed authorities that all the examinations in state and private universities must be held online. The higher education department issued an order regarding the same. Also Read - Maharashtra University Exams 2021 To Be Conducted Online For All State Varsities | Details Here

The order said that the way the number of people getting infected with COVID-19 is increasing in the state, exams of private and government universities will be conducted online. All schools have also been asked to prepare for this by the Higher Education Department. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021: Make COVID Test Mandatory For CBSE Students Before Class 12 Practical Exam Restarts, Teachers Demand

Earlier, the Chhattisgarh Board had postponed the examinations of classes 10th and 12th. These exams were to be held in April and May respectively. However, now the conditions will be held online as per schedule. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021: Internal Assessment Plan For Class 10 Students Begins | Big Update Students Must Know

However, the Chhattisgarh Board is also considering not to conduct examinations of Class 10 students. According to the media report, the final result of class 10 students can be prepared by the board on the basis of internal assessment. It can be announced soon.