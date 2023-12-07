Home

Exclusive: How to Prepare For NEET 2024 — Book Recommendation And Tips From Expert

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET (UG) – 2024 will be held on May 5, 2024, in Pen and Paper/OMR mode. Check Book Recommendation And Tips From Expert Anil Ahlawat, CEO of MTG Learning Media.

NEET UG 2024 Exam: Preparing for the NEET examination is important for students aspiring to pursue a career in medicine. It is not just about studying hard but also about understanding concepts thoroughly, practicing consistently, and staying focused. The NEET examination opens doors to various medical colleges, making it a key milestone for aspiring doctors in India.

Cracking National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) paves the way to be in the most prestigious and noble profession of medical. Year after year, millions of enthusiastic aspirants take this single largest medical exam with full dedication, their hearts filled with dreams of wearing the white coat and serving as a means to save lives. However, each year the parameters soar higher than the last. Therefore, it is essential to pair your preparation with a smart strategy to become victorious. Here are a few tips that can help you excel in NEET as a beginner. Before this, we must note that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET (UG) – 2024 will be held on May 5, 2024, in Pen and Paper/OMR mode.

Here are a few tips and tricks from the expert Anil Ahlawat, CEO of MTG Learning Media for preparing for NEET 2024.

NCERT books

Every student who passed the NEET exam will tell you how important it is to understand and grasp the concepts from your NCERT textbooks. NCERT textbooks-Biology, Physics, Chemistry. Having NCERT concepts at your fingertips will give you leverage. The NMC issued the new syllabus on 6th Oct 2023, so always choose the latest updated version of the books.

Conceptual understanding

In the context of NEET, it is crucial to recognize that the examination goes beyond mere memorization of facts and figures. NEET assesses how well you comprehend the underlying concepts and principles in subjects like Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. For example, instead of memorizing a list of reactions, understand the chemical mechanisms involved and how they apply in different contexts. In Biology, go beyond memorizing terms by understanding the processes, functions, and interconnections within living organisms.

Stay Updated

You should always refer to the official website of NEET, i.e., https://nta.ac.in for the latest syllabus updates, patterns, important dates, etc. from time to time. This will help you to prepare better and precisely.

Previous year’s papers

You should always choose books that contain questions of original papers from past years. Solving past year’s papers can give students an extra edge in their preparation. Regularly practice solving previous year’s NEET question papers to familiarize yourself with the exam pattern, understand the question types, and identify areas that require more focus. This helps build confidence and improves your time management skills for the actual exam.

Sample paper

Once your preparation has crossed its initial stage and you are through your syllabus once, it is time to check your preparedness. Since Biology is the most scoring subject so while choosing sample papers make sure that they are based upon the latest pattern and cover the full syllabus of NEET. Here are some strategies to consider when creating an effective timetable for NEET preparation:

Subject-wise prioritization: Identify your strengths and weaknesses in each subject (Physics, Chemistry, Biology). Prioritize your study time based on your proficiency in each subject. Allocate more time to challenging subjects while maintaining a balance.

Identify your strengths and weaknesses in each subject (Physics, Chemistry, Biology). Prioritize your study time based on your proficiency in each subject. Allocate more time to challenging subjects while maintaining a balance. Distribute Study Sessions: Break down your study sessions into manageable blocks with breaks in between. Short, focused sessions are often more productive than long, continuous ones.

Break down your study sessions into manageable blocks with breaks in between. Short, focused sessions are often more productive than long, continuous ones. Daily revision: Reserve time each day for the revision of previously studied topics. Regular revision helps reinforce concepts and improve retention.

Reserve time each day for the revision of previously studied topics. Regular revision helps reinforce concepts and improve retention. Include mock tests: Incorporate regular mock tests or practice question sessions to assess your progress, improve time management, and get accustomed to the exam pattern.

Incorporate regular mock tests or practice question sessions to assess your progress, improve time management, and get accustomed to the exam pattern. Morning focus: Schedule more challenging or high-focus subjects during your peak concentration hours, which for many people are in the morning.

Schedule more challenging or high-focus subjects during your peak concentration hours, which for many people are in the morning. Variety in subjects: Avoid studying the same subject for extended periods. Switch between subjects to keep your mind engaged and prevent monotony.

Avoid studying the same subject for extended periods. Switch between subjects to keep your mind engaged and prevent monotony. Balanced breaks: Take short breaks between study sessions. Use this time to stretch, walk, or do something enjoyable to refresh your mind.

Take short breaks between study sessions. Use this time to stretch, walk, or do something enjoyable to refresh your mind. Quality over quantity: Focus on the quality of your study sessions rather than the quantity of hours. Understand concepts thoroughly rather than rushing through topics.

Students can follow these study resources for NEET preparation:

Concepts of Physics by HC Verma Part I & II with Solutions

NCERT At your Fingertips – Biology, Physics, Chemistry

MTG NEET Guide- Biology, Physics and Chemistry, Trueman Objective Biology vol I and II

Organic, Inorganic, Physical Chemistry – O P Tondon

Rank Up Physics – Akhil Tiwari

MTG 36 years NEET Chapterwise andTopicwise solutions (only book that contains chapterwise and topicwise video solutions of tricky questions)

10 years Previous Years Papers (NEET Explorer) by MTG and Disha Publication

Manage stress by maintaining a healthy lifestyle and taking breaks when needed.

