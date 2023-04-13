Home

Education

NEET UG 2023 Registration Date Extended Till April 15; Know How to Fill Application Form at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2023 Application Form: The NEET UG 2023 application window re-opening facility is for candidates who were unable to complete their registration earlier and those who wish to apply as new candidates.

NEET Registration 2023 Ends in Two Days.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

NEET UG 2023 Application Form: Big update for undergraduate Medical aspirants! The National Testing Agency (NTA), the sole exam-conducting body has reopened the application window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) till April 15, 2023. This also means, that only two days are left for the aspirants to fill up the NTA NEET UG 2023 Application form. Candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

Keep in mind, the NEET UG 2023 application window re-opening facility is for candidates who were unable to complete their registration earlier and those who wish to apply as new candidates.”This opportunity is being provided for all those candidates who could not complete their Registration earlier as well as for those candidates who want to apply as fresh candidates for the NEET (UG) – 2023,” NTA in an official notification said.

NEET Application Form Last Date Extended; Still Aspirants In Trouble. Know Why?

Despite the reopening of the registration form, several worried users took to Twitter claiming that the NEET UG application link was showing ‘under maintenance’.

What kind of joke is this @DG_NTA? Since morning, the website is not working, and students are not able to fill out forms. Its a request kindly open severe as soon as possible.#NEETUG2023 #NEETUG #neet2023 #NEETUG23 #NTAReopenNEETRegistration2023 #extendneetregistration2023 pic.twitter.com/vfHjZOAqxg — Dr Vivek pandey (@Vivekpandey21) April 11, 2023

Neet registration link is showing as under maintenance. What to do ? Tomorrow is the last date .anyone else facing this problem ? How can this be fixed .? #NEETUG2023 #NEETUG — Shivaputra Hosamani (@Shivaputra2022) April 12, 2023

Meanwhile, some users thanks NTA, the exam conducting body for understanding the student’s queries and extending the registration date. “Thanks @DG_NTA for understanding students genuine problems and extending #NEETUG2023 registration date from 12 April to 15 april 2023. @dpradhanbjp @EduMinOfIndia,” wrote a Twitter user.

Recently, students claimed that a recent server glitch caused another uproar among aspirants, thus making it impossible to complete the submission on time. Medical aspirants have taken to social media to express their concerns, tagging authorities such as the Official Twitter Account of the NTA and using hashtags such as #extendneetregistration. All India Student’s Union (AISU) took to Twitter and wrote, “Dear NEET aspirants, if you’re facing genuine issues and can’t meet the application deadline, don’t panic! Send an email to NTA explaining your situation. They may consider extending the application date. #neet2023 #NEETUG2023 #extendneetregistration.”

NTA NEET 2023 Application Form: Steps To Register Online?

Visit the official website at . Click on the link of ‘NEET(UG) 2023 Registration ’on the home page. Register yourself on the portal. Enter the application number and password to log in. Fill in the NEET application form. Upload all the required documents Pay the online registration fee. Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

This year, NEET UG 2023 examination will be conducted on May 7, 2023. Every year, over 16 lakh candidates appear for the examination. Admissions to all seats of Undergraduate Medical / Dental Courses will be done through NEET (UG) – 2023.

NTA NEET 2023 -Highlights

Examination:NEET (UG) – 2023 Duration for receiving online Application Forms: 12 April to 15 April 2023(Up to 11:30 P.M.) Last date for receiving fee online: 15 April 2023 (11:59 P.M.)

For further clarification related to NEET (UG) – 2023, the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000 or email at neet@nta.ac.in.

For further clarification related to NEET (UG) – 2023, the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000 or email at neet@nta.ac.in.