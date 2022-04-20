Gurugram: In view of the recent spike in the number of Covid cases in the district, the health department of Gurugram on Tuesday issued an advisory for schools. In the advisory, the district administration urged all to adhere to physical distancing, the wearing of masks, and thermal scanning.Also Read - Hot Weather Conditions Prevail in Haryana, Punjab; Mercury Reaches 44 Degrees In Gurugram

"We are again witnessing a surge in Covid cases in April. Daily we are reporting nearly 200 cases. On Monday, the district had reported 198 cases. The positivity rate is also up from 1.62 per cent in March to 5.97% on Monday. Nearly 15 per cent cases are being reported in children on a daily basis. So surveillance in schools is of utmost importance to us," the Gurugram administration said in the advisory.

On Monday, the Haryana government had made the wearing of masks mandatory in the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, and Jhajjar.

According to the advisory, the staff should be appropriately stationed to ensure thermal screening, physical distancing, and wearing of masks. “A close circuit camera should be considered to monitor compliance with all the Covid protocols inside the schools,” the advisory stated.

“No symptomatic child should be allowed to come to the school. Effective disinfection of classrooms must be ensured on a daily basis. If a child tests positive, ensure that he/she is isolated for seven days at home and the close contacts are tested,” it said.

Meanwhile, the state health department is conducting more than 3,000 tests per day across the district. The department has also installed 8-10 Covid testing camps in various locations of the district.

(With Inputs From IANS)