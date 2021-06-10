New Delhi: Social Media giant Facebook is working on its first-ever smartphone, according to a report by The Verge. The report adds that the company could launch the smartwatch in the next summer. The latest gadget is said to pack a display with two cameras. The report further adds that the second camera on the back will be detachable, and users will be able to share the pictures and videos taken from the watch on Facebook-owned apps, such as Instagram. Also Read - After Suspending Twitter For Indefinite Period, Nigeria Now Opens Account On India's Koo

While the one camera will be geared for video calling, the other detachable camera will be capable of recording video at full HD or 1080p resolution, the report notes.

The report further adds the watch will be based on Google's updated Wear operating system, which was announced last month at the I/O conference.

To recall, earlier also reports have suggested that Facebook is working on building smartwatch. Previously, The Information had reported the same, noting that the focus would be on health and messaging features.

Facebook is said to working with two wireless carriers in the US to support LTE connectivity in the smartwatch, adds The Verge.