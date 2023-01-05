FACT CHECK: BSNL JTO Recruitment 2023 Notification is FAKE. Read Telecom Operator’s BIG Statement

BSNL JTO Recruitment 2023

Fake News Alert: A fake notification claiming that BSNL would recruit up to 11,705 Junior Telecom Officers in the organization has been doing rounds on social media. “BSNL JTO recruitment 2023 is out for 11705 vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information mentioned below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, and other details”, the notification read.

It also informed that the salary for the selected employees will be between Rs. 16400 – 40500 (2nd PRC pay W.e.f. 01.01.2007) and those who qualify through Direct Recruitment will have different pay scales.

Later, BSNL issued a statement and said that no such recruitment drive has been announced. “Please beware from fake news. This news report about #BSNL JTO recruitment 2023 is not true,” BSNL tweeted from its official page.

Please beware from fake news. This news report about #BSNL JTO recruitment 2023 is not true.#FactCheck #FakeNews

No such notice/ advertisement is issued by BSNL. You can find authentic BSNL news only on our website https://t.co/dRs4tHBU40 pic.twitter.com/XhGzKXxDc5

— BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) January 4, 2023

CLAIM: BSNL would recruit up to 11,705 Junior Telecom Officers

FACT: No such notice, advertisement is issued by BSNL.

BSNL further asked interested candidates to visit its official website, bsnl.co.in to get authentic information regarding its recruitment process.

