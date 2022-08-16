India Post has recently released the sanctioned strength of posts in various cadres in the department. Earlier, several media houses misinterpreted the sanction of strength with the number of vacancies and reported that India Post (Department of Posts, Ministry of Communication) released a notification for over 1 lakh vacancies. However, sanctioned strength means the number of posts sanctioned on various scales by the Competent Authority in respect of each Department/ Division, Zonal/ Regional, Branch Office etc. of the Corporation.Also Read - GAIL Recruitment 2022: Salary Upto Rs 1.38 Lakh Per Month, Apply For 282 Non-Executive Posts at gailonline.com

"As you are aware, an extensive exercise has been undertaken by the Circles under the directions of the Directorate to reconcile the sanctioned strength of posts in various cadres while ensuring that the orders for aboliton/creation of posts issued by Directorate from 2001 onwards have been implemented and appropriately accounted for and the establishment registers have been updated accordingly", India Post's official notification read.

India Post Circle-wise Sanctioned Strength: Check out the official notification here

For more clarity, India.com has attached the official notification. Check below:-

Note: The copy has been updated following fact-check by Factly on the viral claim which stated that the India Post has released around 1 lakh vacancies.

