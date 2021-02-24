CBSE Board Exams 2021: Several web portals on Wednesday reported that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) reduced the syllabus for the social sciences exam of class 10 across the country, in the wake of providing leeway to students. It was reported that a total of five units from the theory of the social sciences topics have been removed and students can access the revised syllabus on CBSE’s official website. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021: Tips to Cope Up With Stress For Children And Parents | Watch Video

However, when India.com conducted a fact check it found that the reports were fake. "I would like to inform friends that there is no official word on further reduction in syllabus in class 10 social science as rumoured", one of the CBSE officials asserted.

CLAIM: Syllabus of Social Science exam reduced and below mentioned topics have been deleted

Unit 1 – India and the Contemporary World – II

Section 2 : Livelihoods, Economies and Societies

Chapter 3: The Making of a Global World

Chapter 4: The Age of Industrialisation

Section 3: Everyday Life, Culture and Politics

Chapter 5: Print Culture and the Modern World

UNIT 2: Contemporary India – II (GEOGRAPHY)

Chapter 2: Forest and Wildlife

Chapter 3: Water Resources (Only map questions will be asked)

Chapter 5: Mineral and Energy Resources (Only map questions will be asked)

UNIT 3: Democratic Politics –II (POLITICAL SCIENCE)

Chapter 3: Democracy and Diversity

Chapter 4: Gender, Religion and Caste

Chapter 5: Popular Struggles and Movements

Chapter 8: Challenges to Democracy

FACT: No such announcement has been made by the CBSE as yet.

Notably, the CBSE would conduct the social sciences paper for class 10 on May 27.

Earlier, the board had reduced the syllabus for board students by 30 per cent. “In view of the extraordinary situation arising across the country due to Covid-19, CBSE has been advised to reschedule and reduce its syllabus,” Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank earlier had said.

