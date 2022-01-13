New Delhi: A fake circular under the name of the National Board of Examinations (NBE) is going viral on various social media platforms claiming that NEET-PG 2022 examination has been postponed. “The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Govt of India vide its letter no. V. 11025/215/2020-MEP(FTS-8079808) dated 10.01.2022 has directed that in light of the present situation of COVID-19 pandemic and taking into account of safety and well-being of the students, the conduct of NEET-PG 2022 examination scheduled to be held on 12th of March 2022 be postponed,” the fake cir ular read.Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2021 Begins Today: List of Key Changes Candidates Must Know This Time
However, when Press Information Bureau (PIB) conducted a fact check on this report, it found out that no such announcement has been made by the NBE as yet. Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2021 Has To Start In National Interest: SC Reserves Order On OBC, EWS Quota Case
Debunking the fake news, Press Information Bureau, the govt’s fact-checking arm said,”A public notice purportedly issued by the National Board of Examinations claims that the NEET-PG 2022 examination scheduled to be held on 12th March 2022 has been postponed. The claim is fake”. Also Read - NEET-PG Exam Postponed, Medical Interns For Covid Duty: PM Modi's Big Decisions to Fight Pandemic
CLAIM: NEET-PG 2022 examination scheduled to be held on 12th March 2022 has been postponed.
FACT: No such order/notice has been issued by the board.
NEET-PG Counselling
On January 7, the Supreme Court allowed the resumption of medical counselling for NEET-PG admissions for 2021-2022. The court also upheld the validity of 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) students and 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). Before the NEET-PG exam was held on September 11, the examination schedule was changed twice in January and April.
Important dates to remember
- The seat allotment process will end on January 21, 2022
- Candidates will be able to check round 1 seat allotment result on January 22, 2022
- The registration process for second round seat allotment will begin on February 3, 2022
- Registration for second round of allotment will end on February 7, 2022
- The round 3 registration will be conducted between February 24 and February 28, 2022