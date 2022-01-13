New Delhi: A fake circular under the name of the National Board of Examinations (NBE) is going viral on various social media platforms claiming that NEET-PG 2022 examination has been postponed. “The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Govt of India vide its letter no. V. 11025/215/2020-MEP(FTS-8079808) dated 10.01.2022 has directed that in light of the present situation of COVID-19 pandemic and taking into account of safety and well-being of the students, the conduct of NEET-PG 2022 examination scheduled to be held on 12th of March 2022 be postponed,” the fake cir ular read.Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2021 Begins Today: List of Key Changes Candidates Must Know This Time

However, when Press Information Bureau (PIB) conducted a fact check on this report, it found out that no such announcement has been made by the NBE as yet. Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2021 Has To Start In National Interest: SC Reserves Order On OBC, EWS Quota Case

Debunking the fake news, Press Information Bureau, the govt’s fact-checking arm said,”A public notice purportedly issued by the National Board of Examinations claims that the NEET-PG 2022 examination scheduled to be held on 12th March 2022 has been postponed. The claim is fake”. Also Read - NEET-PG Exam Postponed, Medical Interns For Covid Duty: PM Modi's Big Decisions to Fight Pandemic

CLAIM: NEET-PG 2022 examination scheduled to be held on 12th March 2022 has been postponed.

FACT: No such order/notice has been issued by the board.

A public notice purportedly issued by the National Board of Examinations claims that the NEET-PG 2022 examination scheduled to be held on 12th March 2022 has been postponed.#PIBFactCheck ▶️This claim is #Fake. ▶️No such order/notice has been issued by the board. pic.twitter.com/77b07kCsNm — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 12, 2022

NEET-PG Counselling

On January 7, the Supreme Court allowed the resumption of medical counselling for NEET-PG admissions for 2021-2022. The court also upheld the validity of 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) students and 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). Before the NEET-PG exam was held on September 11, the examination schedule was changed twice in January and April.

Important dates to remember