FACT CHECK: Has NTA Postponed NEET-PG Till May 21? Here’s The Truth Behind Viral Message

POSTPONE NEET-PG 2023: Fake message claiming NEET-PG 2023 postponed till May 21st goes viral.

NEET-PG Latest News Today: Amid ongoing demand to postpone NEET-PG 2023, a fake message claiming that the exam has been postponed till May 21 has been doing rounds on social media. “Pursuant to the directions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Govt of India vide its letter dated 06.02.2023, the conduct of NEET-PG 2023 examination which was earlier notified to be held on 5th March 2023 stands rescheduled. The NEET-PG 2023 shall now be conducted on 21st May 2023 (09:00 AM to 12:30 PM)”, the fake notification read.

Later, the Ministry of Health issued a clarification and said that the message circulating on some social media platforms regarding the rescheduling of NEET-PG 2023 examination is fake. With the screenshot of the fake notification, the MohFW said, “This message is circulating on some social media platforms regarding rescheduling of NEET-PG 2023 examination. The message is FAKE. Be careful. Do not share such FAKE messages with others.”

THIS VIRAL MESSAGE ON POSTPONEMENT OF NEET-PG 2023 IS FAKE

#FakeNews This message is circulating on some social media platforms regarding rescheduling of NEET-PG 2023 examination. The message is #FAKE. Be careful. Do not share such FAKE messages with others. pic.twitter.com/Ooey2SvESL — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) February 7, 2023

DEMAND TO POSTPONE NEET-PG INTENSIFIES

Meanwhile, the demand to Postpone NEET PG 2023 grew louder as NEET aspirants along with the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) holding a protest at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi.

Requesting all Medicos nearby #Delhi & Delhi NCR to reach #JantarMantar by sharp 9 AM! REQUESTING Medicos outside Delhi to protest at famous spot at your respective state!

We need to do it nationwide.#PostponeNEETPG2023 @PMOIndia @mansukhmandviya @AmitShah @ANI @PTI_News pic.twitter.com/aTvcsvbqP1 — FAIMA Doctors Association (@FAIMA_INDIA_) February 6, 2023

For the unversed, NEET PG 2023 Exam is scheduled to be held on March 5, 2023. Candidates are demanding deferment of the exam by 2 to 3 weeks to reduce the gap between the result declaration and counselling process. Stay tuned to India.com for all the udpates on NEET-PG 2023.

