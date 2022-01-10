New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Monday debunked fake claims about recruitment in Railway Police Force (RPF) for the post of constable. In a statement, Railways said no such recruitment notice has been published by RPF. “Some websites have published a notice claiming that the Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) is recruiting through the RPF Constable Recruitment 2022 Exam. No such recruitment notice has been published by the RPF,” the statement said.Also Read - SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Only Three Days Left to Apply For Specialist Cadre Officer Posts on sbi.co.in

Some websites have published a notice claiming that the Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) is recruiting through the RPF Constable Recruitment 2022 Exam.#PIBFactCheck ▶️This claim is #Fake. ▶️No such recruitment advertisement/notice has been published by the RPF. pic.twitter.com/M5ogA35fax — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 10, 2022

The clarification came after some media reports claimed RPF will soon start recruitment process for the post of constable. Actually, for the past few days, RPF and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) are recruiting male and female police officers through RPF Constable Recruitment 2022 exam. One such notice claimed that the recruitment process for post of constable will also start soon. Indian Railways has called this notice as fake.

What do media reports claim?

The reports claim that Ministry of Railways will soon issue notification regarding RPF Constable Recruitment 2021/2022 for estimated vacancies of around 9000 to 11000 post for both male and female candidates.

What is RPF?

Railway Protection Force (RPF) is a special protection force set up by the Ministry of Railways for the protection of railway passengers and property. Established in 1957, RPF is part of the Indian National Paramilitary Force.