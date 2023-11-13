Home

Fact Check: National Medical Commission Warns Medical Colleges Against Fake Recognition Letters. Notice Inside

Issuing a public notice in this regard, NMC stated that a fake/forged letter(s) of recognition under the forged signature of Dr Vijay Oza, president of PGMEB has been claimed to be received by a few medical colleges.

New Delhi: Warning the medical colleges, the National Medical Commission (NMC) on Monday released an important notice regarding the fake recognition letters for postgraduate courses signed under the name of the president of the Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB). Issuing a public notice in this regard, NMC stated that a fake/forged letter(s) of recognition under the forged signature of Dr Vijay Oza, president of PGMEB has been claimed to be received by a few medical colleges. One can check the detailed notice by visiting the official website of NMC at https://www.nmc.org.in/.

The Commission mentioned that these letters are sent via dedicated mail and also through a letter dispatched via speed post. Advising stakeholders not to fall into such traps, the Commission further mentioned,”All the stakeholders including medical colleges are hereby advised to not to fall in trap of any such fake letters of recognition/renewal of recognition if the same is not received through dedicated email from PGMEB, NMC as well as by post from NMC.”

This is not the first time that NMC has warned stakeholders against the circulation of such fake recognition letters. In September, the NMC issued a warning regarding fake permission letters distributed to medical colleges in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. The fraudulent and fake Letters of Permission (LOPs) were falsely issued to institutions such as Meenakshi Medical College in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu; Santhiram Medical College in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh; GR Medical College Hospital and Research Centre in Karnataka; and GSL Medical College in Rajahmundr. For more details, check the official website of the National Medical Commission (NMC).

