JEE Advanced 2023 Latest News: The chorus for a JEE Advanced extra attempt is growing louder. Many JEE aspirants have flooded the Microblogging site Twitter using the hashtag #FairAttemptJeeAdv2023 demanding an extra attempt for JEE Advanced. The All India Student's Union (AISU) is leading the protest. Only two consecutive attempts are permitted for students, one in the year they graduate from Class 12 and the other immediately afterward.

Notably, an extra attempt was announced for JEE Advanced 2022 examination for those students who were eligible to appear for the exam in 2020 and 2021 but could not do so due to the COVID pandemic. Due to the circumstances created by the pandemic, this chance was applicable to students of the 2020 Class 12 batch who did not exhaust both of their attempts. Meanwhile, students are sharing posts created by the All India Students' Union (AISU), the protest organiser.

"We want #FairAttemptJEEAdv23 For 2021 passouts because there are many major factors which shows these students reasons like pandemic starting, second wave, traveling issues, protest @Official_AISU," wrote one user.

Here’s what they have said:

#FairAttemptJEEAdv2023

The JEE aspirants of batch 2021 suffered twice more than any other batch.

They suffered in their 11thgrade.

They suffered in their 12th rade.

They even suffered in 2022 cause of the incompetence of NTA.

Hence they demand relief. #Guwahati pic.twitter.com/IZWnKrgnqJ — Rahu (@Rahu45617048) October 2, 2022

#FairAttemptJEEAdv23 #JEEAdvanced2022 #jeeadvanced2023 #jeemains2022 @IITGuwahati We have been preparing for this prestigious exam since 3 years. We are investing time in this examagain . We deserve better. Please do justice for 2021 12th passout.🙏 pic.twitter.com/PlgsIvlsKd — Narendra sai kapil (@Narendrasaikap4) October 2, 2022

Every 2021 students deserves an extra attempt in attempt we have faced a lot difficulties in last 3 years. covid in 2020& 2021 affected our mental health even athletes talked about mental health, also many glitches in jee mains 2022.#FairAttemptJEEAdv23 #Guwahati @IITGuwahati pic.twitter.com/0thLJ0acLh — Aditya Jha (@tweetadityaaa) October 2, 2022

Please sir its our Keen request to you to allow 2021 students an extra attempt in Jee Advance 2023 . Many teachers have come in support of we students , now we want IITs to listen to our problems because we know our problems are genuine.#FairAttemptJEEAdv23 #Guwahati pic.twitter.com/Sc6gAgQ7Go — Sumer Singh (@SumerSi49691266) October 2, 2022

Several reasons have been cited by the candidates, including, of course, the COVID pandemic, a sudden disruption in studies, and mental health issues caused by it behind their demand. Also, they are also pointing out technical glitches they faced in the JEE Mains 2022. Meanwhile, it is reported that AISU is collecting handwritten letters from students who are asking for an extra attempt and these letters will be sent to IIT Guwahati, the institute which is going to conduct JEE Advanced 2023.

Through JEE (Advanced), IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelors, Integrated Masters, Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences, or Architecture.