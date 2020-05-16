New Delhi: A datesheet claiming that business studies paper for class 12th will be held on July 1 is doing rounds on social media. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has dismissed the news, terming it fake. Also Read - CBSE Pending Board Exam Dates of Class 10, 12 to be Announced on This Date Now

Students are requested to not pay heed to the rumours and wait till Monday when the datesheet for the pending exams will be announced.

The dates for pending Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) examinations for class 10th and 12th will now be announced on May 18, 2020, HRD Ministry Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said in a tweet on Saturday. Some additional technical aspects need to be taken into consideration before finalising the datesheets, he added.

All the examinations, including those of board classes, were suspended in March amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A few days back, the CBSE had in a notification said that the remaining papers of class X and XII would be held between July 1- 15.