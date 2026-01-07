Family of IAS and IPS officers: Meet four siblings of the same family who cracked the UPSC exam, their AIR were..., their names are...

Home

Read the success story of an exceptional family where four siblings succeeded in passing the UPSC Civil Services Exam and have become IAS and IPS officers.

The Civil Services Examination is regarded as one of the toughest competitive exams in India. The exam is held by the Union Public Service Commission annually. Every year, thousands of aspirants appear for the exam. Only a handful of candidates are able to pass this very difficult examination. Such is the difficulty level of the exam that, in many families, only one person across generations is able to crack the exam. However, in this article, we will discuss the success story of an exceptional family where four siblings succeeded in passing the UPSC Civil Services Exam and have become IAS and IPS officers, providing an incredible example of dedication, discipline, and excellence.

Who are the four siblings from the Mishra family?

The family we are talking about is the Mishra family from the Pratapgarh region of Uttar Pradesh, India. Anil Mishra, head of the Mishra family, lives in a two-room house along with his wife and four children. Despite being financially strapped, Anil Mishra refused to skimp on the educational opportunities provided to his children. Anil Mishra wanted all four of his children (Yogesh, Madhavi, Lokesh, and Kshama) to have a strong educational background and grow into capable individuals. His unwavering commitment paid off, and the family’s journey turned out to be truly extraordinary.

The journey of the Mishra family in civil services began with Yogesh Mishra, the eldest sibling, when he applied for the UPSC civil services exam. In 2013, he took the UPSC Civil Services Examination for the first time and secured a place in the UPSC reserve candidate list on his very first try. This accomplishment resulted in him being placed into the Indian Administrative Service, thereby commencing the Mishra family’s incredible path into civil services.

Inspired by her brother’s success, Madhavi Mishra decided to also take the Civil Services Examination. She worked very hard during the UPSC preparation. It was in her first attempt in 2014 that she achieved an All-India Rank(AIR) of 62 and became an IAS officer, which continued the family’s record of achieving great results in civil services.

Lokesh Mishra’s younger brother chose to follow in his brother’s footsteps. In the 2015 examination, he achieved an All India Rank of 44 and became an IAS officer. Later, Kshama, with the help of her siblings, passed the UPSC Civil Services on her fourth attempt and achieved her dream of becoming an IPS officer.

According to the Better India report(2022), the four siblings studied till Class 12 in a Hindi-medium school.

