FCI Category 3 Recruitment 2022: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has invited candidates to apply for the Non-Executive Posts under Category 3. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website fci.gov.in till October 05, 2022. A total of 5043 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. “The candidate will be considered for the post applied for, on the basis of his/her merit for the post within the Zone. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancy details, and other details here.Also Read - Gandhi Jayanti Quiz 2022: How Well Do You Know Mahatma Gandhi? Let’s Test That

FCI Category 3 Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates(Tentative) Here

Submission of Online Application Form along with fee payment will commence from: September 06, 2022, from 10:00 Hrs (IST) Last Date & time for submission of Online Application and payment of fees: October 05, 2022 till 16:00 Hrs (IST) Availability of Admit Cards on the website for download: 10 days prior to announced date of examination Date of the Online Test: Will be announced on the website https://www.fci.gov.in. Tentatively in the month of January 2023

FCI Category 3 Vacancy Details

North Zone : 2388 posts

: 2388 posts South Zone : 989 posts

: 989 posts East Zone: 768 posts

768 posts West Zone : 713 posts

: 713 posts NE Zone: 185 posts

FCI Category 3 Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

J.E. (Civil Engineering): Degree in Civil Engineering Or Diploma in Civil Engineering with one year experience. J.E. (Electrical Mechanical): Degree in Electrical Engineering Or Degree in Mechanical Engineering Or Diploma in Electrical Engineering with one year experience. Or Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with one year experience. Steno. Grade- II: Graduate degree with speed of 40 w.p.m. and 80 w.p.m. in English typing and shorthand respectively. AG-III (General): Graduate Degree in any discipline from a recognized University with proficiency in use of computers. AG-III (Accounts): Bachelor of Commerce from a recognized University with proficiency in use of computers. AG-III (Depot): Graduate Degree in any discipline from a recognized University with proficiency in use of computers.

FCI Category 3 Selection Procedure

The online test will comprise of Phase-I and Phase-II exams. For more details on the education qualification, and selection procedure, candidates are advised to go through the recruitment notification shared below.

Direct Link: FCI Category 3 Recruitment Notification

FCI Category 3 Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before October 05, 2022, through the official website —fci.gov.in Also Read - GAIL India Limited Recruitment 2022: Register For 77 Posts at gailonline.com. Check Last Date Here