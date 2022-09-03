FCI Category 3 Recruitment 2022: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the Non-Executive Posts under Category 3. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website fci.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 5043 vacant posts will be filled. The registration process will begin from September 06, 2022. A candidate has to appear in all the phases of the recruitment process to be considered for selection. Online Tests will be bilingual i.e. in English and Hindi except for language papers. “The candidate will be considered for the post applied for, on the basis of his/her merit for the post within the Zone. The last date to submit the application form is October 05, 2022. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancy details, and other details here.Also Read - CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2022 Soon: Check List Of Websites, Steps to Download Scorecard

FCI Category 3 Recruitment 2022: Check Tentative Dates Here

Submission of Online Application Form along with fee payment will commence from: September 06, 2022, from 10:00 Hrs (IST) Last Date & time for submission of Online Application and payment of fees: October 05, 2022 till 16:00 Hrs (IST) Availability of Admit Cards on the website for download: 10 days prior to announced date of examination Date of the Online Test: Will be announced on the website https://www.fci.gov.in. Tentatively in the month of January 2023

Here's all you need to know about qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details of FCI Recruitment 2022

FCI Category 3 Vacancy: Check ZONE Wise

North Zone : 2388 posts

: 2388 posts South Zone : 989 posts

: 989 posts East Zone: 768 posts

768 posts West Zone : 713 posts

: 713 posts NE Zone: 185 posts



FCI Category 3 Eligibility Criteria

J.E. (Civil Engineering): Degree in Civil Engineering Or Diploma in Civil Engineering with one year experience.

Degree in Civil Engineering Or Diploma in Civil Engineering with one year experience. J.E. (Electrical Mechanical): Degree in Electrical Engineering Or Degree in Mechanical Engineering Or Diploma in Electrical Engineering with one year experience. Or Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with one year experience.

Degree in Electrical Engineering Or Degree in Mechanical Engineering Or Diploma in Electrical Engineering with one year experience. Or Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with one year experience. Steno. Grade- II: Graduate degree with speed of 40 w.p.m. and 80 w.p.m. in English typing and shorthand respectively.

Graduate degree with speed of 40 w.p.m. and 80 w.p.m. in English typing and shorthand respectively. AG-III (General): Graduate Degree in any discipline from a recognized University with proficiency in use of computers.

Graduate Degree in any discipline from a recognized University with proficiency in use of computers. AG-III (Accounts): Bachelor of Commerce from a recognized University with proficiency in use of computers.

FCI Category 3 Selection Procedure

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, and selection procedure through the recruitment notification shared below.

How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) at fci.gov.in. Candidates can visit the FCI website for more information.