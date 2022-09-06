FCI Category 3 Recruitment 2022: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has invited applications from candidates to apply for the Non-Executive Posts under Category 3. Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website fci.gov.in. The registration process has started today, September 06, 2022. The last date to submit the application form is October 05, 2022. A total of 5043 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancy details, and other details here.Also Read - TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Today at tseamcet.nic.in. Check Here

All you need to know about qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details of FCI Recruitment 2022

FCI Category 3 Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Submission of Online Application Form along with fee payment will commence: from 06.09.2022 from 10:00 Hrs (IST)

from 06.09.2022 from 10:00 Hrs (IST) Last Date & time for submission of Online Application and payment of fee s: 05.10.2022 till 16:00 Hrs (IST)

s: 05.10.2022 till 16:00 Hrs (IST) Availability of Admit Cards on website for download 10 days prior to announced date of examination

10 days prior to announced date of examination Date of Online Test: Will be announced in website https://www.fci.gov.in Tentatively in the month of January 2023

FCI Category 3 Vacancy Details

North Zone : 2388 posts

: 2388 posts South Zone : 989 posts

: 989 posts East Zone: 768 posts

768 posts West Zone : 713 posts

: 713 posts NE Zone: 185 posts

FCI Category 3 Eligibility Criteria

J.E. (Civil Engineering): Degree in Civil Engineering Or Diploma in Civil Engineering with one year experience. Steno. Grade- II: Graduate degree with speed of 40 w.p.m. and 80 w.p.m. in English typing and shorthand respectively. AG-III (General): Graduate Degree in any discipline from a recognized University with proficiency in use of computers. AG-III (Accounts): Bachelor of Commerce from a recognized University with proficiency in use of computers. AG-III (Depot): Graduate Degree in any discipline from a recognized University with proficiency in use of computers. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below.

FCI Category 3 Selection Procedure

The online test will comprise of Phase-I and Phase-II exams. The online exam of Phase-I shall be common irrespective of the post.

In the Phase-I of the online test, the test will be Objective type (Multiple Choice Questions). Each question will carry an equal 1 (one) mark. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking of one-fourth (1/4) of the mark assigned to that question. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate; there will be no negative marking for that question. The marks obtained in Phase-I will NOT be reckoned in the final merit ranking.

FCI Category 3 Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) at fci.gov.in. The mode of application is ONLINE only. The printed/ hard copies of the application form will not be entertained.