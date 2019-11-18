FCI Manager Exam 2019: The admit card for phase one exam for the post of Manager in various departments of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has been released. Candidates can download their admit cards from the FCI’s official website, fci.gov.in.

The FCI Manager exam will take place on November 28. The departments for which candidates will be recruited as Managers are General, Depot, Movement, Accounts, Technical, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Hindi.

Steps to download admit cards for FCI Manager Exam 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official FCI website fci.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘Recruitment’ section and then ‘Category II Recruitment’

Step 3: Click on the ‘FCI Manager Admit Card 2019’ link

Step 4: Enter your login credentials and the captcha code

Step 5: Check and download the admit card

Step 6: Save and print it for future use

Candidates should note that a photo identity proof will be required along with the admit card at the examination centre. The exam, meanwhile, will be of one-hour duration.

Those who qualify the phase one exam will then be called up for phase two. Those finally selected will first be recruited as Management Trainees (MTs) and get a salary of Rs 40,000/month during their training period. They will then be recruited as Managers with a pay scale between Rs 40,000-1,40,000/month.