FCI Phase-1 Category-II Exam 2019: The Food Corporation of India has released the Phase-1 online examination schedule for Category-II exam on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the exam are requested to check the schedule at fci.gov.in.

Notably, the exam which is conducted to recruit suitable candidates for FCI manager posts will be held on Thursday, i.e., November 28, stated an official notification.

The online examination will be conducted for a total duration of 60 minutes. In total there are 330 vacant seats for the various managerial posts under FCI category-II (General/ Depot/ Movement/ Accounts/ Technical/ Civil Engineering/ Electrical Mechanical Engineering/ Hindi).

Candidates who clear the FCI Phase-1 Category-II Exam 2019 will be called for an interview and then training, as per the selection procedure. Note that candidates who have applied for the post of FCI Manager (Hindi) will be selected only based on an online test and a subsequent interview, stated a report.