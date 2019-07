FCI Recruitment 2019: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has issued an official notification inviting applicants to fill posts of general manager (GM) engineering. The job location for these vacancies will be New Delhi/NCR, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and Guwahati on deputation basis. Interested and eligible candidate can apply at fci.gov.in before August 19.

Total number of vacancies: 2

Name of the post: General Manager (Engineering) on Transfer Deputation/Permanent Absorption Basis in the Food Corporation of India

Location: Delhi/NCR, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and Guwahati

Eligibility criteria: Candidates must have a degree of civil/electrical/mechanical engineering from a recognised university. A minimum of 10 years of work experience of which minimum of five years should be in the capacity of an executive engineer or equivalent and above.