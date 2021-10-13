FCI Recruitment 2021: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released the recruitment notification on the official website under which applicants will be hired for the various post of watchman in depots and offices across the state of Punjab.Also Read - SSC CPO Recruitment: Vacancies Announced For SI In Delhi Police, CAPFs, ASI In CISF 2019 | Details Read

The last date to fill, submit the application form is Nov 10, 2020. Candidates planning to appear for the recruitment drive can check the application form from the official website which is at fci-punjab-watch-ward.in.

FCI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

A total of 860 vacancies post have been issued under which 345 vacancies are meant for the unreserved category. A total of 86 vacancies will be hired from the Economically Weaker Section(EWS) category. 180 vacancies are meant for the OBC category, while 249 for the SC category.

FCI Recruitment 2021: How to apply

One can fill the application form from the FCI’s official website which is at fci-punjab-watch-ward.in. Register at FCI’s official website. Upload the necessary documents such as scanned photo, signature, and pay the application fee.

FCI Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

Candidates planning to appear for the recruitment process must have cleared Class 8. While the Erstwhile Ex-Contractual Security Guards must have passed Class 5.

FCI Recruitment 2021: Application fee

All candidates must pay a sum of Rs 250 as an application fee.