New Delhi: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has opened its registration process to fill vacancies for various managerial positions on March 1. Interested candidates can apply for the positions of Assistant General Manager, Medical Officer at the official site of FCI on fci.gov.in and the application can be filled till March 31. This recruitment drive will fill up 89 posts of FCI.

The selection process for FCI Recruitment 2021 will comprise of online tests and interviews. The candidates will be shortlisted for interview on criteria of 50% marks in the online test for unreserved and EWS categories and 45% marks for SC, ST, OBC, and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities. To get selected for the positions, a candidate has to appear in all the phases of the recruitment process.

To apply for the positions, a candidate must be a post-graduate and graduate as per the relevant positions. Candidates applying for the Assistant General Manager (Accounts) post should hold an associate membership of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or The Institute of Cost Accountants of India or The Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Here’s how an interested candidate can apply for the FCI Recruitment 2021 positions:

*Firstly, visit the official site of FCI on recruitmentfci.in

*Click on FCI recruitment link available on the homepage of the website.

*Next, a new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

*Then, a candidate needs to fill in the application form and upload the documents.

*Once done, make the payment of the application fees.

*Click on the confirmation page and download the page and can also get a hard copy of the same printed out for future reference.

Age Limit for the available positions:

Assistant General Manager (General Administration) – 30 Years

Assistant General Manager (Technical) – 28 Years

Assistant General Manager (Accounts) – 28 Years

Assistant General Manager (Law) – 33 Years

Medical Officer – 35 Years

The exam for the FCI Recruitment 2021 is tentatively scheduled to be held in May or June. Candidates are expected to receive call letters for the exam which will be released 10 days prior to the exam date.