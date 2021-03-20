FCI Recruitment 2021: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has sought applications for recruitment to the posts of AGM and MO (FCI Recruitment 2021). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts online by visiting FCI’s official website fci.gov.in by 31st March, 2021. The application process for FCI Recruitment 2021 started on 1st March. A total of 89 posts will be filled under this recruitment drive. Also Read - Government Jobs 2021: North Central Railway Invites Applications For 480 Posts of Apprentice, 10th Pass Eligible Too

Important dates for FCI Recruitment 2021

Starting date for online application – March 1, 2021,

Last date to apply online – March 31, 2021 till 4 PM

Issue of admit card – 10 days before exam

Online test – In the month of May or June 2021

Vacancy Details for FCI Recruitment 2021

The total number of posts is 89, out of which 30 posts are for General Administration Department, 27 posts for Technical, 22 posts for Accounts, 8 posts for Legal and 2 posts for Medical Officer.

Candidates can also apply via the direct link given below in the story and check official notification too.

Direct link to apply for FCI Recruitment 2021

Eligibility Criteria for FCI Recruitment 2021

Candidates should be a graduate in the field from any recognized institute.

Age limit for FCI Recruitment 2021

The minimum age of the candidates is 28 years and the maximum age should be 35 years.

Direct link to check official notification for FCI Recruitment 2021

Selection process for FCI Recruitment 2021

Candidates will be called for interview on the basis of their performance in the written examination. The minimum pass score of the written examination is 50% for the general category candidates while it is 45% for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and candidates.