FCI Category 3 Recruitment Last Date: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) is hiring candidates for 5043 Non Executives posts. However, the deadline to submit the application form is tomorrow, October 05, 2022. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website, fci.gov.in.” The mode of application is ONLINE only. The printed/ hard copies of the application form will not be entertained, ” FCI in an official notification said. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancy, eligibility criteria and other details here.Also Read - AAI Recruitment 2022: Apply For 47 Posts at aai.aero From Oct 12. Read Details Here

FCI Category 3 Recruitment 2022: Important Dates Here

Submission of Online Application Form along with fee payment will commence from: 06.09.2022 from 10:00 Hrs (IST)

Last Date & time for submission of Online Application and payment of fees: 05.10.2022 till 16:00 Hrs (IST)

Availability of Admit Cards on website for download: 10 days prior to announced date of examination

Date of Online Test:Will be announced in website https://www.fci.gov.in Tentatively in the month of January 2023

FCI Vacancy

North Zone: 2388 posts

South Zone: 989 posts

East Zone: 768 posts

West Zone: 713 posts

NE Zone: 185 posts

FCI Category 3 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: Check Education Qualification Here

J.E. (Electrical Mechanical): Degree in Electrical Engineering Or Degree in Mechanical Engineering Or Diploma in Electrical Engineering with one year experience. Or Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with one year experience. Steno. Grade- II C: Graduate degree with speed of 40 w.p.m. and 80 w.p.m. in English typing and shorthand respectively. AG-III (Technical): B.Sc. in Agriculture from a recognized University. Or B.Sc. with any of the following subject from a recognized University: Botany / Zoology / Bio-Technology / Bio-Chemistry / Microbiology / Food Science. Or B. Tech / BE in Food Science / Food Science and Technology / Agricultural Engineering / Bio-Technology from a recognized University / an institution approved by AICTE. Proficiency in use of computers. AG-III (Depot): Graduate Degree in any discipline from a recognized University with proficiency in use of computer. J.E. (Civil Engineering): A Degree in Civil Engineering Or Diploma in Civil Engineering with one year experience.

FCI Category 3 Selection Procedure

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection procedure through the recruitment notification shared below. Also Read - APPSC Recruitment 2022: Register For 6 Posts at psc.ap.gov.in Till Oct 19. Deets Inside

Download Link: FCI Category 3 Recruitment Notification

How to Apply For Food Corporation of India Jobs?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before October 05, 2022, through the official website —fci.gov.in. For more details, check the official website of FCI.