FCI Recruitment 2022: Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Manager (General/ Depot/ Movement/ Accounts/ Technical/ Civil Engineering/ Electrical Mechanical Engineering) in various zone. Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website fci.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is September 26, 2022. A total of 113 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.Also Read - SBI Recruitment 2022: Register For 19 Specialist Cadre Officers Posts at sbi.co.in, Check Eligibility, Notification Here

Candidates can check the application process, age limit, qualification, and other details here.

Check Important Dates

Last Date to Apply: September 26, 2022

FCI Vacancy 2022

North Zone: 38 posts

South Zone: 16 posts

West Zone: 20 posts

East Zone: 21 posts

North East Zone: 18 posts

FCI Eligibility Criteria 2022

Manager (General): Graduate degree or equivalent from recognized University with minimum 60% marks; OR CA/ICWA/CS. Note: In case of SC/ST/ PwBD candidates, the minimum percentage of marks shall be 55% instead of 60%.

Graduate degree or equivalent from recognized University with minimum 60% marks; OR CA/ICWA/CS. Note: In case of SC/ST/ PwBD candidates, the minimum percentage of marks shall be 55% instead of 60%. Manager (Depot): Graduate degree or equivalent from recognized University with minimum 60% marks; OR CA/ICWA/CS. Note: In case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates, the minimum percentage of marks shall be 55% instead of 60%

Graduate degree or equivalent from recognized University with minimum 60% marks; OR CA/ICWA/CS. Note: In case of SC/ST/PwBD candidates, the minimum percentage of marks shall be 55% instead of 60% Manager (Technical):B.Sc. in Agriculture from a recognized University. ORB.Tech degree or B.E degree in Food Science from a recognized University/ an institution approved by the AICTE; OR B.Tech degree or B.E degree in Food Science & Technology or Food Technology or Food Processing Technology or Food ProcessEngineering or Food Processing or Food Preservation Technology from a recognized University/ an institution approved by the AICTE.

Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification, age limit and selection process through the official notification shared below. Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Register For 19 Posts Till September 15| Check Pay Scale, Other Details Here

Direct Link: Download FCI Recruitment Notification 2022

Application Fee

SC/ST/PwBD and Women candidates are exempted from payment of the Application fee.

Candidates are required to py Rs 800 as an application fee.

FCI Recruitment 2022:How to Apply Online?

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of the Food Corporation of India at fci.gov.in. Also Read - ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply For 52 Posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in| Class 10th Pass Eligible